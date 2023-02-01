Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Cardi B Explains Her Introduction to Christian Louboutin After ‘Bloody Shoes’ Anthem “Bodak Yellow”
Cardi B made an exclusive appearance on The Jason Lee Show as its premiere guest and the “bloody shows” rapper explains how “so many people tried to connect me with Mr. Louboutin but it was Jason who connected me with Mr. Louboutin.”. As a fashion icon, Cardi...
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Stevie Wonder Confirmed for GRAMMYs Performances
The Grammy Awards go down tomorrow (Feb. 5) and the performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder. JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated...
thesource.com
Quavo to Deliver Performance in Remembrance of Takeoff at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Quavo will perform with Maverick City Music at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5th. The performance will honor Qu avo’s family member, friend, and Migos member, Takeoff. The performance will double to raise awareness around gun violence and keep faith during troubled times. Quavo will take...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Sir Mix-A-Lot Dropped ‘Mack Daddy’ LP 31 Years Ago
On this day in Hip-Hop history, Sir Mix-a-Lot released his third LP, Mack Daddy. This was the Seattle-born rapper’s most successful project, housing his timeless hit single, “Baby Got Back.”. Although the shine of “Baby Got Back” gave Sir Mix-a-Lot his claim to fame, it wasn’t the strongest...
thesource.com
Wendy Williams’ Old Shows Are Back on Debmar Mercury’s Youtube Page
Last year Wendy Williams fans were shocked after former Wendy Williams Show producers, Debmar Mercury, deleted all of the old episodes of her show from YouTube. Many of Wendy’s episodes had viral unforgettable moments that fans watched by the millions. Most were outraged that all of Wendy’s work seemed to be erased from history.
thesource.com
DJ Drama Thinks Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” Has Taken Philly From Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares”
Ahead of the NFC championship game, Lil Uzi Vert performed “Just Wanna Rock” leading the Philadelphia Eagles on the field. The spot, along with many other Philly moments, was normally reserved for Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares,” but DJ Drama says it’s over for that.
thesource.com
Motown Records Star Barrett Strong Dead at 81
Motown Records star Barrett Strong has passed away at the age of 81. Strong was Motown’s primary hitmaker and songwriter as the label transitioned through the 1960s. Born in West Point, Mississippi, Strong was one of the first acts to sign with the startup record label. His first hit, “Money (That’s What I Want)” reached the number two spot on the U.S. R&B chart. This led to Strong writing hits for many artists for years to come. Barrett had a hand in writing songs for The Temptations, such as “Cloud Nine”, “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”, and “Just my Imagination” to name a few. He helped write Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and Edwin Starr’s “War.”
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
thesource.com
Boosie Cosigns Young Scooter’s Idea of Having a Hip-hop Rats Tour: ‘Let All the Rat Fans Go to They Concerts’
Hip-Hop has been pointing out informants, culturally known as rats, in light of various court cases. Without naming names Young Scooter wants to create a “rat tour” and Boosie Badazz seems to think it’s a good idea. @youngscooter I AGREE PUT ALL THE RATS ON TOUR N...
thesource.com
The Source’s Five Reasons to Watch the 2023 GRAMMYs
The 2023 GRAMMYs are set to uphold their reputation as Music’s Biggest night. with performance stacked and multiple trophies set to be handed out, this year’s edition is a can’t miss affair. Current performers listed include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, a Tribute to Hip-Hop, and more.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Streaming Re-Release
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic is back on streaming services. With the relaunch across Spotify, Apple Music, and more, Dr. Dre launched new inspiration merch including hoodies, shirts, and more. “I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records,” Dre said. “Working alongside my...
thesource.com
Masked Kanye West Spotted Leaving Dinner in Los Angeles w/ New Wife
With all eyes on Kanye West, he still gets noticed by paparazzi — even when he’s covered from head to toe. Last night, Ye was spotted leaving the restaurant Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles with his new wife, Bianca Censori. The restaurant is described as “a sophisticated, jewel-toned eatery with vintage decor offering New American plates, drinks & wine,” located right in the heart of Hollywood.
thesource.com
De La Soul Releases “Eye Know” From ‘3 Feet High and Rising’ Album to Streaming
The feel-good song “Eye Know” from De La Soul’s trailblazing debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, is now accessible on all streaming platforms. “Eye Know,” widely regarded as one of the best Hip Hop songs of its time, pushes the Daisy Age concept with whistling, DJ scratches, guitars, trumpets, and lyrical poetry written by Trugoy the Dove, Maseo, Posdnuos, and Prince Paul. Along with the release of the single, De La Soul released a high-definition version of the original video.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Fantasia Announces Her Plans To Return To School
Singer Fantasia Barrino, who famously won American Idol after dropping out of high school in the 9th grade announced she is returning to college. The ‘When I see U’ hit singer has wowed us for years with her strong impressive vocals and now she’s doing something for herself. Back in 2004 following her victory atAmerican Idol, she released her debut single, “I Believe”, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequently, she released her debut album, Free Yourself, which went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA and earned Barrino three Grammy nominations in 2006.
thesource.com
NLE Choppa Returns with New Single “Champions”
Memphis rap star NLE Choppa releases “Champions,” a victorious new track packed with inspiring bars and the inspirational spirit of a born champion. On the track, Choppa examines his personal ambitions and why he needs to achieve them, encouraging all underdogs to do the same. With the current upheaval in Memphis, Choppa hopes to demonstrate how resilient his community is.
thesource.com
Yung Polo & Selfmade Tru Drop “Trap Twinz 2”
Selfmade Tru and Yung Polo are definitely a dynamic duo that is caused for some undivided attention. They released the highly anticipated project “Trap Twinz 2” recently. They also released a music video along with the project, titled “Livin Fast”. It will be a magnificent year for both Selfmade Tru and Yung Polo. We definitely can’t wait to see what these two have up their sleeves next!
thesource.com
West Coast Supergroup Mount Westmore Debut Collaboration With Forever 21
West coast hip hop veterans and California-based rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube surprised fans in 2020 when they formed the group Mount Westmore. Their debut album, titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, officially released in 2022. Now the supergroup is back with a surprise collection with Forever...
thesource.com
Slick Rick To Be Honored With 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award
Yesterday, the Grammy’s announced their recipients for the 2023 Lifetime Achievement award. Among the recipients are Nirvana, Ma Rainey, The Supremes, and hip-hop legend and pioneer, Slick Rick. “The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023...
thesource.com
Lil Keed’s Estate Releases His First Posthumous Single “Long Way To Go”
Lil Keed’s estate releases “Long Way To Go,” his first single since his death in May 2022. In a message issued on the rapper’s Instagram, his mother revealed the track by saying “… the time has come to share some of our last parts of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single ‘Long Way To Go'”.
thesource.com
Tink Returns with New Single and Video “Toxic”
Tink, an R&B musician and poet, releases her new track “Toxic” on Winter’s Diary / WD Records / EMPIRE. The song is about being stuck in a bad relationship cycle and was executive produced by Hitmaka, Empire’s multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R. “Toxic is the...
Comments / 0