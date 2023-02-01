Read full article on original website
Today is: Groundhog Day
Taking place almost halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, Groundhog Day is an annual event when groundhogs are brought outside and are observed to see if they see their shadow or not. If they see their shadow, it is said that there will be six more weeks of winter. If they do not, it means the weather will be mild in the upcoming weeks, and spring will come early.
A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.People gathered Thursday at Gobbler´s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow - and they say he did. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for...
While North America eagerly awaits Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication on winter’s future, there are many other animals that people turn to find out when winter will end.
Groundhog Day Tragedy! Fred la Marmotte, Canada’s Punxsatawney Phil, Drops Dead On His Big Day
Fred La Marmotte has been predicting whether or not Canadians would endure six more weeks of l’hiver for years, but during today’s Groundhog Day celebration in Val-d’Espoir, Quebec, the event organizer, Roberto Blondin, made a stunning announcement, telling onlookers that Fred was dead. “In life, the only thing that’s certain is that nothing is certain,” Blondin told the crowd. “Well, this year it’s true. It’s true and it’s unfortunate. I announce to you the death of Fred.” La mort de Fred. Those attending the festivities reacted as you’d imagine any crowd would, as they were expecting to hear a weather forecast but instead received news of the death of a meteorological titan.
Your February 2023 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Pisces season is going to be even more romantic than usual, especially on the 19th. Welcome to February 2023, star children. You made it through January, which is no small feat, as the first month of a year is just about always a hectic and stressful one. On top of the typical post-holiday season exhaustion — an emotional hangover, if you will — there is often a lot of pressure to change old habits, make new pledges, and jumpstart your way into the new year.
February 2023 horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month
Feel that? That's the feeling of a month without Mercury retrograde. Your February 2023 horoscopes kick off with a burst of momentum, complementing your yearlong forecast. Before heading into individualized horoscopes, here's the calendar of important astrological events in February 2023 to keep in mind. February starts off with a...
Groundhog Day is a fun holiday for everyone…until your groundhog dies the night before. After the ceremony reached the part where Fred la Marmotte, Quebec’s version of Punxsutawney Phil, was supposed to come out to see if he saw his shadow, it was announced that he had died Wednesday night.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of Winter while Canadian pretender is found dead.
How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically
The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but. Depending on where you're located, you may be in the midst of a serious cold snap, with temperatures dangerously low all over the U.S. It is therefore a small blessing that, during this often-dreary month of February, we receive a full moon in Leo, a warm-weather sign that brings with it a bit of fun energy to light up the darkness. On Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. (EST), the full moon — or, the "Full Snow Moon," but more on that in a moment — will culminate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be successful because you handle problems before they are urgent. You pride yourself on being organized, knowing your values and taking care of business. This means being proactive wherever possible. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). For many hours at a time, your mind will be...
OTTAWA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A beloved Canadian groundhog, Fred la marmotte, was found dead before he could complete a North American tradition of predicting the onset of spring on Groundhog Day on Thursday.
What February's full moon in Leo means for you and your sign
Astrologers consider the Leo full moon one of the most intense — and full moons are always intense, being that this lunar phase is considered a time of release by astrologers. Think of it this way. Each sign gives the full moon a specific flavor. Leo, a fire sign,...
A Tarot Reader Predicts What Every Zodiac Can Expect This February
This is your month to be passionate, confident, and bold. February is full of potential for you, whether that’s in your work or your love life—whatever it is, it’s important that you follow your heart here. You’re not the time to hesitate when you want something, and now certainly isn’t the time to start. Go after the things you want—there are beautiful things waiting for you ahead.
