Defense One
Ukraine Proves U.S. Troops Need Quick Access to Commercial Technology
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has all the traditional hallmarks of a conventional war, with troops and tanks on the ground and airstrikes from above. But even as today’s battles resemble wars of old, Ukraine has been successfully defending itself beyond expectations in part because of the courage and determination of its people who have used new technology in ways that are changing how wars are fought.
Defense One
DOD Should Map the Competing Incentives that Hinder Innovation, Says Air Force 3-Star
The Pentagon needs to better understand the competing incentives that get in the way of innovation, says the Air Force’s deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration, and requirements. “Actors respond to incentives,” Lt. Gen. Clinton Hinote told the Defense Innovation Board at their Feb. 1 meeting. “We've got...
