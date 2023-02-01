ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe

Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
MINOCQUA, WI
nbc15.com

Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
spectrumnews1.com

Lake Michigan and Lake Superior lacking ice this winter

Even after a recent blast of arctic air across the Upper Midwest, ice cover on the two Great Lakes bordering Wisconsin remains well below average. Ice cover on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is below average. Typically, ice cover on Lake Michigan usually peaks in mid-February. Lake Superior usually...
WISCONSIN STATE
marinelink.com

Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Texas ice storm creates chaos on roads, and more of today's top videos

A winter storm in Texas caused massive chaos on the roads, watch a police officer in Texas save his dog during a tornado, and more of today's top videos. Winter storm in Texas grounds flights, causes wrecks on roads. Updated 9 hrs ago. Texas officer saves police dog from tornado.
TEXAS STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel 3000

Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange

LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WTVF

Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)

This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...

Comments / 0

Community Policy