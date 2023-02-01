Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire. The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
OnlyInYourState
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
spectrumnews1.com
'If it isn't broke, don't fix it': Sturgeon spear maker carries on tradition
NEENAH, Wis. — Over the years, Rich Relien has spent plenty of hours in his basement workshop crafting sturgeon spears. The ex-firefighter is always looking for old pitchforks to heat, bend and shape. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin sturgeon spearers often create or adapt their gear. Rich Relien...
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
spectrumnews1.com
Lake Michigan and Lake Superior lacking ice this winter
Even after a recent blast of arctic air across the Upper Midwest, ice cover on the two Great Lakes bordering Wisconsin remains well below average. Ice cover on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is below average. Typically, ice cover on Lake Michigan usually peaks in mid-February. Lake Superior usually...
marinelink.com
Wisconsin Awards $5.3 Million in Harbor Maintenance Grants
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, together with the state's Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our economy...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
koamnewsnow.com
Texas ice storm creates chaos on roads, and more of today's top videos
A winter storm in Texas caused massive chaos on the roads, watch a police officer in Texas save his dog during a tornado, and more of today's top videos. Winter storm in Texas grounds flights, causes wrecks on roads. Updated 9 hrs ago. Texas officer saves police dog from tornado.
Kat Kountry 105
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Channel 3000
Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange
LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
Channel 3000
Study: Younger Wisconsinites dying earlier
A new study finds mortality rates for younger Wisconsinites are going up. New study shows mortality rates rising for young adults in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in Sheboygan County, three year ban effective immediately
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Sheboygan County. The deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Lyndon and was a four to five year old doe taken during the 2022...
Worn beyond repair: How to replace your beat-up license plates
Chipped and cracked paint revealing a silver rectangle with barely legible impressions is more commonplace now and it’s causing a stir among local drivers.
