whdh.com
Police: NH State Trooper, passenger injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police. The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed...
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
Former Plaistow, N.H., Resident Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Drug Charges in Federal Court
A 42-year-old man, formerly of Plaistow, N.H., pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Thursday Corey Buckley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H. According...
12-year-old girl flown to Boston hospital after being struck by vehicle in Concord
A 12-year-old girl was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Concord on Friday morning, officials said.
WMUR.com
Video shows woman being run over in Strafford driveway, prosecutors say
DOVER, N.H. — A woman who police say was intentionally run over with an SUV at her Strafford home in November remains in the hospital as the man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel appeared in court Thursday. Lawyers on both sides said there is no question that...
nbcboston.com
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
WMUR.com
Falling tree strikes 2 cars on Salem road; 1 suffers significant injuries, fire chief says
SALEM, N.H. — A tree fell onto a pair of cars in Salem on Friday morning, trapping a driver and bringing down live electrical wires. The tree crashed onto the road at the intersection of Pelham and Stiles roads before 9:30 a.m. >> See raw video from the scene.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
WMUR.com
Raw scene video: Falling tree hits 2 cars in Salem
VIDEO: View video from the scene of a crash in Salem, where a large tree fell, striking two cars. Read the full story.
NH motorist stopped by alleged police impersonator; investigation underway
Police are sharing tips to anyone who believes they’re being pulled over by an impersonator.
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Amesbury, MA, Woman Run Over by MBTA Trolley, Faces Long Recovery
Two GoFundMe pages are accepting donations to help an Amesbury college student recover from serious injuries suffered when she was hit by an MBTA trolley. Ava Harlow, a member of the Amesbury High School Class of 2021 and current Bridgewater University sophomore, was riding the Green Line Friday night and got off the trolley at the BU Central Station, her father Andrew Harlow told CBS Boston. As Ava knocked on the window to get the attention of her friends to get off, she lost her balance and fell under the moving trolley.
WMTW
More than a pound of fentanyl seized in Maine city; 2 Massachusetts women arrested
BANGOR, Maine — Two women from Massachusetts were arrested after more than a pound of fentanyl was seized in a Maine city. Officials say Krismely Guzman and Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres were arrested while attempting to distribute a "significant amount" of fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency...
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
nbcboston.com
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
