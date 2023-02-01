An Indiana man died after falling from a cliff in Puerto Rico while trying to make a video for TikTok, according to his family. Edgar Garay, 27, of Indiana, was on a recreational day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico on January 29 when he fell off a 70-foot coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, according to a news release from the US Coast Guard.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO