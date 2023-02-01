ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Laconia back at No. 1 in girls high school basketball rankings; Fond du Lac stays atop boys list despite loss to Kimberly

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 3 days ago
Here is the latest edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school basketball rankings. Rankings are "pound-for-pound" based on success and enrollment/division size.

*Tuesday's games not included

GIRLS

1, Laconia (17-2): Spartans back at No. 1 after Waupun loss and their 51-40 win over Omro last Thursday. This week's matchup with Winnebago Lutheran will have Flyway Conference title implications. Next: Friday at Winnebago Lutheran.

2, Waupun (14-5): Warriors drop out of top spot after surprising 60-48 loss to Winneconne on Monday. Team has critical matchup with Kettle Moraine Lutheran next Tuesday that could determine the East Central Conference champion. Next: Thursday vs. Berlin.

3, Winnebago Lutheran (14-3): Vikings second in Flyway behind Laconia and boast a tremendous scoring trio with Kiara Shea (17.9), Lindsey Nell (15.9) and Abby Cole (14.7). Next: Friday vs. Laconia.

4, Lourdes Academy (16-3): Knights move up a spot after three big wins last week, including Monday's 76-34 victory over Wayland Academy. Next: Thursday at Horicon.

5, Oshkosh West (12-6): Wildcats hanging on in top five of rankings and are coming off 46-39 loss to Kaukauna last Friday. Next: Saturday at Kimberly.

Others: Oakfield (13-4), Fond du Lac (10-7), St. Mary's Springs (10-8), Omro (9-8), Central Wisconsin Christian (11-6), Berlin (8-7), St. Mary's Springs (8-8).

BOYS

1, Fond du Lac (14-4): Cardinals see 10-game winning streak snapped in 65-53 loss at Kimberly last Friday. Fond du Lac still atop Fox Valley Association standings by two games over Kimberly and Oshkosh North. Next: Friday at Neenah.

2, St. Mary's Springs (12-2): Ledgers hold steady at No. 2 in rankings after 97-69 pummeling of Omro on Friday. Lucas Rameker leads team in points (16.9) and rebounds (6.0). Next: Thursday vs. Winnebago Lutheran.

3, Oshkosh North (11-6): Spartans fall to Hortonville 87-84 on last-second 3-point shot despite 37 points from leading scorer Steven Clark. Next: Friday vs. Appleton East.

4, Campbellsport (12-4): Mitchell McCarty, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, is having a banner season for Cougars and leads the team in scoring (19.6) and rebounds (13.7). Next: Thursday at Mayville.

5, Central Wisconsin Christian (15-2): CWC enters rankings for first time. Crusaders are undefeated (8-0) in Trailways-East and are led in scoring by Will Syens (15.6). Next: Friday at Hustisford.

Others: Omro (11-5), Winneconne (13-4), Berlin (10-8), Oakfield (11-5), Mayville (9-9).

