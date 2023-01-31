Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for British-record transfer fee
LISBON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million), the Portuguese club announced Wednesday. The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for...
Club World Cup: Al Ahly beats Auckland, faces Sounders next
TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Al Ahly will face the Seattle Sounders in the second round of the Club World Cup after beating Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday. Goals from Hussein Elshahat, Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau at the Tangier Stadium in Morocco ensured the Egyptian team progressed to the next round of the tournament, which also features Champions League winner Real Madrid and Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo.
Enzo Fernandez praises Chelsea for determination to bring him to the club
New Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez has praised the club’s hierarchy for breaking the world transfer record to bring him to Stamford Bridge.The Blues confirmed on Tuesday morning that World Cup-winner Fernandez had completed his British record £106.8million transfer from Benfica after negotiations went to the final hours of a dramatic transfer deadline day.Benfica were first to announce the signing overnight and Chelsea hailed Fernandez’s capture on Wednesday morning.“I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project,” the 22-year-old told the club’s official website.A world champion in Chelsea Blue....
FC Cincinnati sign Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera on a half-season loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers youth prospect Yerson Mosquera has signed a loan deal to join FC Cincinnati.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest.
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
Olivia McLoughlin: Aston Villa midfielder re-signs for Birmingham City on loan
Aston Villa prospect Olivia McLoughlin has joined Birmingham City on loan for the rest of the season. England under-19 international McLoughlin is the second player to leave Villa this month following Isobel Goodwin's move to Coventry United. McLoughlin, who joined Villa from Birmingham in 2020, has made 36 appearances for...
Erik ten Hag trophies won at Ajax, Manchester United as he chases League Cup glory
After joining Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer, Dutch manager Erik ten Hag could have the chance to win his first piece of silverware in late February as The Red Devils look likely to reach the Carabao Cup final this season. With a 3-0 aggregate lead over Nottingham...
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a...
Vinícius scores, escapes injury after hard hit in Madrid win
Vinícius Júnior had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Thursday. Vinícius also was glad to escape serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half, which ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card.
Matteo Darmian Ahead Of Denzel Dumfries To Start In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian is the favourite to start on the right flank for the Nerazzurri in this weekend’s derby clash with AC Milan in Serie A. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old is ahead of Denzel Dumfries to start on the right for the match against the Rossoneri.
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly - FIFA Club World Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between the Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly.
Report: Chelsea Are Looking At A New Striker For The Summer
Chelsea have now moved their attention to the summer transfer window, and one problem that the squad still has even after the money spent is the lack of a number nine. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave the club in the summer, and Armando Broja would then be the only out and out number nine at the entire club.
