Stevens Point, WI

Tommy's Express opens this week in Stevens Point. Here's what you should know.

By Caitlin Shuda, Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago

STEVENS POINT – A new car wash is set to open this weekend in Stevens Point.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is celebrating its latest opening with free car washes Friday through Sunday at 117 Division St. N. in Stevens Point.

The Stevens Point site is the company’s fourth location in Wisconsin, adding to more than 140 locations across the country. The project broke ground in May 2022 at the former Kmart property.

According to the company, car wash customers an expect quick service with a three-minute drive through the car wash tunnel and a variety of products and services to choose from, including free floor mat washers and vacuum stations on site.

Customers can also purchase unlimited car wash memberships for as low as $20.99 through its Tommy’s Express app. People with those memberships will be automatically admitted through the car wash as the system reads the vehicle license plate. New members can receive their first month’s membership for free when they download the app on their smartphones.

For more information, visit tommys-express.com or find Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Tommy's Express opens this week in Stevens Point. Here's what you should know.

Stevens Point Journal

Stevens Point Journal

