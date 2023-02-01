STEVENS POINT – A new car wash is set to open this weekend in Stevens Point.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is celebrating its latest opening with free car washes Friday through Sunday at 117 Division St. N. in Stevens Point.

The Stevens Point site is the company’s fourth location in Wisconsin, adding to more than 140 locations across the country. The project broke ground in May 2022 at the former Kmart property.

According to the company, car wash customers an expect quick service with a three-minute drive through the car wash tunnel and a variety of products and services to choose from, including free floor mat washers and vacuum stations on site.

Customers can also purchase unlimited car wash memberships for as low as $20.99 through its Tommy’s Express app. People with those memberships will be automatically admitted through the car wash as the system reads the vehicle license plate. New members can receive their first month’s membership for free when they download the app on their smartphones.

For more information, visit tommys-express.com or find Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Facebook.

More: Stevens Point development projects to watch: Hobby Lobby, Plover Younkers, downtown Shopko

More: Stevens Point Streetwise: New beer combines cultures, beauty supply store opens and more retail news

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Tommy's Express opens this week in Stevens Point. Here's what you should know.