ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring, cancels all remaining shows

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qx6b3_0kYWdWS800

The “Crazy Train” has made its final stop.

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, pulled the plug on all of his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe this year as he continues to recover from spinal surgery.

In a statement shared on social media Wednesday, the “Crazy Train” hitmaker said he’s no longer able to tour around the globe due to the damage his spine has endured in a nasty accident four years ago.

Apologizing to fans, Osbourne acknowledged he “never would have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” the Brit said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fA5v_0kYWdWS800
Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e23qk_0kYWdWS800
The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, pulled the plug on all of his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe this year.
Getty Images

While Osbourne admitted that his “singing voice is fine,” his physical health has taken a toll for the worse amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The “Iron Man” rocker, who has been living with the brain disorder since 2019 , has undergone three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy, and Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment.

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo

— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023

“My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country,” he added.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital last June after undergoing what his wife Sharon Osbourne, 70, described as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RhOX_0kYWdWS800
The rocker said he “never would have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”
Getty Images

The rocker’s “life-altering” surgery involved removing and realigning pins in his neck and back.

Along with Parkinson’s and a battle with COVID-19 , the musician has also been dealing with the ramifications of a 2003 quad-biking accident.

The decision to step away from touring is one Osbourne has been dreading, admitting in September 2022 that performing on the stage is “where I belong.”

“The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life,” he added at the time.

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
Page Six

Valerie Bertinelli recalls ‘finding’ texts, being told she was ‘fat and lazy’

Valerie Bertinelli is “healing” from a past relationship with a “narcissist,” in which she was called “fat and lazy.” The actress told her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she is doing therapy to “get over” her trauma and discover “what made [her] tolerate the intolerable.” The 62-year-old explained, “By searching for that, by healing that, I have just put a better life forward for myself, a more joyful, a more happy life. … I finally feel like I deserve it.” Bertinelli clarified on her Story that she is “long over the narcissist,” adding, “I have moved on from the s–tty part, and I...
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
People

Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'

Pamela Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson is sharing her love for her sons on an emotional evening. Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress, 55, gave a sweet shoutout to her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom. "Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she began...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
The Independent

Merlin Griffiths shares cancer diagnosis update after ‘tough and fraught week’

Merlin Griffiths has shared a health update with fans as he undergoes treatment for bowel cancer.The 47-year-old TV personality, known for his role on First Dates, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Since then, he has had a tumour and part of his colon removed.Over the weekend, Griffiths shared that he’s “getting discharged from hospital” and that “it’s been a tough and fraught week” for him. “Phew. Getting discharged from hospital today. It’s been a tough and fraught week,” he wrote on Twitter. “Recovery will not be fast, but I’ll get there. And I’ve got much better TP at...
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
guitar.com

KISS’ longtime manager says final show of ‘End of the Road’ tour will happen in 2023

KISS’ long time manager Doc McGhee has said that the final show of the band’s “End of the Road” tour will definitely take place this year. This news comes after repeated reports from the band themselves that KISS was “far from done”, with frontman Paul Stanley stating that “I’d like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road”.
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Frail, Unrecognizable Days Before Retirement Announcement: Health Quickly Deteriorating?

Ozzy Osbourne announced his touring days are officially over, but the public seemingly saw it coming as he looked unrecognizable in the days leading to his decision. The 74-year-old Prince of Darkness shared one of the hardest things he had ever shared with his fans when he posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts. He confirmed that, amid his health battles, his touring days were finally over.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy