DeSantis’ ‘More Everything’ Budget & A Political Wipeout in Florida - Top 3 Takeaways - February 3rd, 2023. More everything! In the first season of Seinfeld, Jerry was hanging out in first class with a beautiful model on a flight which was delayed and rerouted to JFK from LaGuardia, (with Elaine stuck in an especially bad coach situation – including getting stuck with Larry David’s kosher meal – a rare cameo for him in that series). After significant pampering, some fine wine and eating what was described as the best hot fudge sundae, they’d ever had, Jerry and the model were asked if they wanted more of anything. His response... More everything! Now Governor DeSantis’ budget doesn’t come with a beautiful model or hot fudge sundaes, but in wading through the highlights, it does seem to include more of everything. More sales tax holidays. More raises. More environmental projections. More spending generally. While Florida retains a balanced budget amendment which keeps overall spending in our state relatively in check, Florida’s record economic performance of late, which continues to generate record revenues to the state, is put to use for more of just about everything in DeSantis’ budget proposal which will be taken up in the state legislative session in March. As noted by DeSantis, this is made possible by these three keys, Florida’s unemployed rate of 2.5%, which is about a third lower than the national average. Florida’s best-in-the-country employment growth rate of greater than 5%, Florida’s population growth rate likewise leads the country and record tourism into our state. So...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO