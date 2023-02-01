Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Coldest day since Christmas expected Friday but overall trend is mild
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundhogs spoke Thursday and they differed in their predictions, with Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck forecasting six more weeks of winter while French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring. The GroundDoug issued his forecast a bit later in the day, but he strongly concurs...
WDTV
Bitter cold temps with lower wind chills to slam NCWV Friday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a cold front descending through West Virginia from north to south will usher in bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts up to 25-35mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some of our mountainous areas due to the potential for wind chills to drop as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
Frigid temperatures returning to north central West Virginia starting Friday
Friday, West Virginia will get another shot of arctic air and get temperatures that haven't been seen since Christmas.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
More than 40 million people are under winter weather alerts from Texas to West Virginia, with significant icing likely
More than 40 million people from Texas to West Virginia are under winter weather alerts Monday as a system threatens heavy precipitation, significant icing and bitter cold, with roads due to be treacherous and quick frostbite possible in places.
wchstv.com
W.Va.'s prognosticating groundhog French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:15 a.m. 2/2/23. French Creek Freddie scoffed at his Pennsylvania counterpart’s call for more winter weather and predicted an early spring. Coaxed out of his enclosure Thursday at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, West Virginia’s prognosticating groundhog did not...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
lootpress.com
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
WDTV
WVDNR: Black bear harvest numbers in 2022 down almost 40%
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite hunters harvesting over 1,700 black bears in 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said that is almost 40% less than the number of bears killed in 2021. In 2021, a total of 2,756 bears were killed. The WVDNR said hunters killed 521 bears...
West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers
(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
These are the best spooky places to visit, according to WV Tourism
January 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day, and what better trip than visiting all the spookiest spots in West Virginia?
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Comments / 1