West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Coldest day since Christmas expected Friday but overall trend is mild

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundhogs spoke Thursday and they differed in their predictions, with Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck forecasting six more weeks of winter while French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring. The GroundDoug issued his forecast a bit later in the day, but he strongly concurs...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Bitter cold temps with lower wind chills to slam NCWV Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a cold front descending through West Virginia from north to south will usher in bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts up to 25-35mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some of our mountainous areas due to the potential for wind chills to drop as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Biggest snowfalls recorded in West Virginia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
KENTUCKY STATE
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVDNR: Black bear harvest numbers in 2022 down almost 40%

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite hunters harvesting over 1,700 black bears in 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said that is almost 40% less than the number of bears killed in 2021. In 2021, a total of 2,756 bears were killed. The WVDNR said hunters killed 521 bears...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
TENNESSEE STATE

