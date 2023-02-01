ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Veteran housing community on Milwaukee's near west side to expand with $19 million project.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UylKc_0kYWcuBz00

A housing community for homeless veterans on Milwaukee's near west side is planning a $19 million expansion.

Vets Place Central, 3330 W. Wells St., provides housing for 74 people, with much of that in rooms where veterans double up.

The development plans call for a four-story addition to the three-story building, and extensive renovations to the existing site.

That would create space for 81 veterans − all of whom would have private rooms, said Eduardo Garza Jr., president and chief executive officer of Center for Veterans Issues Inc., the nonprofit group which operates Vets Place Central.

He said 60 rooms would be considered transitional housing, where the veterans could live for up to two years. The remaining 21 apartments would be for long-term stays.

Developing individual apartments provides more privacy and dignity for the residents, Garza told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Also, private rooms create a healthier environment, he said, including combatting the spread of illnesses.

That's something that has acquired more urgency in the wake of the COVID-19, Garza said, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs providing grants to help vet housing providers create more private apartments throughout the nation.

The $19 million project has received a $4.55 million VA grant, Garza said. Center for Veterans Issues also is doing a private fundraising campaign and has applied for federal affordable housing tax credits, he said.

Those tax credits, which are provided through an annual competition, typically require developers to provide at least 85% of a development's apartments to people earning no higher than 60% of the local median income.

If the project obtains financing, and approvals from the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals, construction could begin in July, Garza said. The new apartments could open by the end of 2024.

Center for Veterans Issues is working with Madison-based Alexander Co. on the development, with Kelly Construction serving as general contractor and Galbraith Carnahan Architects as project architect.

Alexander Co. and the center worked on converting Milwaukee's historic Soldiers Home into modern veteran housing, a project that was completed in 2021. That's located on the grounds of the Zablocki VA Medical Center on the city's west side.

Meanwhile, a project that would build at least 24 tiny homes and a community building for homeless vets is still in the works for a site at 6767 N. 60th St., on Milwaukee's northwest side. Veterans Community Project Inc., a Kansas City-based nonprofit group, is the developer.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday, wife help Milwaukee-area women's shelters

MILWAUKEE - Sojourner Family Peace Center just got a major upgrade with the help of a familiar face: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward a priceless gift for victims at the Sojourner Truth House. A shower can be something we take for granted, but for domestic violence survivors it goes a long way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Out-of-state landlords are increasingly buying up property in Milwaukee. Here’s what that means for our neighborhoods.

For the past 10 years and especially throughout the pandemic, predatory investors have been crowding out would-be homebuyers in Milwaukee. Housing advocates say this phenomenon hurts not only low- to moderate-income homebuyers, but renters and ultimately neighborhoods as well. “Looking back at what made Milwaukee special, it was homeownership,” said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Development project at Port Milwaukee nears completion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A major development project at Port Milwaukee is just months away from completion. This is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee history since the 1950s and officials say it will bring many benefits to the city, including the creation of new jobs. "This is presenting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building

WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
WAUKESHA, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy