A wide-open mayoral race

Good morning, this is Liz Schubauer, city editor at The Tennessean.

When Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday he would not seek a second term, it threw the doors wide open for this year's election.

"In many respects, 2020 was itself a full term in office," Cooper said during a news conference.

I was The Tennessean's breaking news editor in 2020, so I can't say I disagree with his assessment. There was a lot going on.

But there's a lot going on this year, too. The city is in negotiations with the Titans over a new stadium. Long simmering tensions between state legislators and Nashville have reached a boiling point this legislative session. It seems like new developments are proposed every week, but it's not certain the city's workforce can afford to live here.

Our next mayor will take on these challenges and more. Candidates have until May 18 to qualify for the August election. Three have already announced their campaigns, and we broke down who else may be considering a run.

Subscribing to The Tennessean is the easiest way to stay up to date on the latest issues facing our city — and the latest on who might lead us through them. Thank you if you're already supporting our work.