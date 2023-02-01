Read full article on original website
shedger43
3d ago
Ameren doesn't need a rate increase they need to stop over paying the top management hundreds of thousands in salary and stop the millions in bonuses they get.
Reply(1)
59
Alfred Gardner
3d ago
my last bill was $535, more than double last year's same bill. I keep my temp at 65 and all my bulbs are LED so I think they're already over charging us.
Reply(3)
53
Warren Monego
3d ago
1000 dollars last month last year 500 dollars3 years ago only 300 to 400 dollars all while consumed stayed the sameyou can shove your rate increase
Reply
34
Related
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois files for price hike to meet future clean energy standards
Ameren has filed for a price increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to begin a four-year preparation process to transition to clean energy. Ameren is asking for a $160.4 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435.6 million electric rate increase. The Jan. 20 filing will start an 11-month rate case in which the ICC will analyze the dollar requests and decide on whether to approve or deny the increase in prices.
advantagenews.com
As rural areas lose population, some suggest ways to attract residents
As Illinois continues to lose population, especially in rural areas, smaller communities are exploring ways to attract new residents. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021. While the state’s most populous areas are losing the largest number of residents, population decline is occurring at the fastest rates in Illinois’ more rural areas.
25newsnow.com
Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
advantagenews.com
Study shows Illinois second worst for fines and fees
A new study shows Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois group calls for federal funds as childcare costs double
CHICAGO - Any parent will agree that childcare has become unbearably expensive, and officials say the costs of infant and toddler care has doubled since the time before the pandemic. The childcare crisis in Illinois, which has cost families a combined nearly five-billion-dollars, has doubled since 2018. The group "Ready-Nation...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois hiring 40 new conservation specialists to help farmers with smart conservation practices
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hiring to help farmers and landowners in conservation efforts. The Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put together federal funding to match with state funding to hire 40 “boots on the ground” conservation practitioners who will work for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The new hires will work with soil and water conservation districts across the state to walk through conservation practices on a one-to-one basis with farmers in their fields.
1027superhits.com
State Farm informs state about hundreds of I-T layoffs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — State Farm Insurance is notifying the state it will lay off 451 Information Technology employees working at the company’s Corporate South offices in Bloomington starting at the end of March. However, a State Farm spokesperson said many of those laid off are being offered similar...
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Reports 5 Illinois Counties at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
White House and Governor Pritzker Announce Emergency Declarations to Expire in May; IDPH Pledges to Remain Vigilant and Protect Those Most At-Risk. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting five counties in the state are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week. No counties are listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week.
advantagenews.com
CUB challenges Ameren Illinois gas and electric rate increase request
One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs is promising to study a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider. Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and is asking for a four-year electric rate hike of about $435.6 million. It is not known yet what that would mean for the average household.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD – People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest in...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
25newsnow.com
Ameren Illinois asks state utility regulatory commission for rate increases
(25 News Now) - Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for electric and gas rate increases that would drive utility bills even higher. Ameren Illinois has asked for a $160.4 million gas increase and a four-year, $435 million hike in electric rates. The request follows Ameren receiving more...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
advantagenews.com
Teacher shortages continue in Illinois
The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing the lack of teachers around the state as a crisis. The group conducted their sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem. “This...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
State announces latest auction of unclaimed property
Classic coins, jewelry, and watches are just some of the items for sale at the state’s unclaimed property auction. More than 400 items will be up for bid during this month’s online auction conducted by the Illinois State Treasurer’s office.
Comments / 62