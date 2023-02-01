Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says the plan includes a range of options for home owners, even for those who already own energy-efficient furnaces and water heaters. "Perhaps, you could use some weather-stripping at your house, or perhaps you can enroll in our summer saver program which gets you a rebate at the end of the summer if we can help control air conditioning during the hottest times of the summer."

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO