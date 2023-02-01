ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATE

Officer-involved shooting in Memphis

One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Residents on edge after woman stabbed downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at a downtown Memphis apartment complex are on high alert after police say a woman was stabbed multiple times while getting groceries out of her car earlier this week. WREG spoke with several women who said this is just too close for comfort. These women are terrified because the man responsible for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis. MPD responded to a call around 1:22 a.m. early Saturday and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 1400 block of Preston. Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said they do no have anyone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday.  MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene.  Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
abc17news.org

Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders had their licenses suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday. The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WREG

Sixth MPD officer fired amid Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth police officer allegedly involved in the traffic stop beating of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday afternoon. Preston Hemphill “violated multiple department polices,” MPD said in a statement, and was fired after an internal review. The department previously told WREG that Hemphill had been on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Women vandalize, steal wigs from store after card declines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say vandalized and stole from a beauty supply store after their card was declined. According to MPD, a little after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting at Beauty Plaza in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Officers were told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’

Retired Memphis Police Department Lt. Tyrone Currie, executive director of the 50-year-old Afro American Police Association, laments how far Memphis policing has fallen since 2002 when MPD received national acclaim for its community policing program. “We used to have community substations in every part of the city, with a mission to build a rapport and a relationship with the community that you worked in,” he said. “They got away from it over the years; now you only got one substation left. And you reduced the resources for it. What sense does that make? (Photo of Tyrone Currie: Karanja A. Ajanaku/The New Tri-State Defender Archives)
MEMPHIS, TN
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
WREG

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
MEMPHIS, TN

