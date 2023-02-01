Read full article on original website
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
NFL Superstar Refuses To Sign With New England Patriots
Earlier this week, future first-ballot Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his official decision to retire from the sport that he had so much success in, “for good” this time.
Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role
When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Tedy Bruschi recalls one time Patriots players ‘had to check’ Bill Belichick
"Fix your message because we know what we're about to do." Sometimes, even Bill Belichick gets pulled off to the side to face criticism, according to former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Bruschi recalled a postgame speech from 2007 that sounded off-brand for the Patriots’ head...
Tom Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bundchen was ‘traumatizing,’ played into retirement (report)
Tom Brady’s choice to retire from football reportedly had more to do than just the game. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported this week that the former New England Patriots quarterback’s decision to walk away from the game was affected by a hard year personally. Darlington said, after talking to those close to Brady, he’d used one word to describe the 45-year-old quarterback: Exhausted.
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers projected to break the bank as top rated WR in free agency
It looks like Jakobi Meyers is about to become a rich man. Meyers finished the 2022 season as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight year. The 26-year-old dealt with multiple injuries, but still caught 67 passes for 804 yards to go with a career-high six touchdowns. With the Super...
Tom Brady’s father explains why he’s ‘relieved’ former Patriots QB is retiring
Hanging up his cleats after an illustrious 23-season career in the NFL, Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second time on Wednesday morning. It was a pivotal announcement for the future Hall of Famer as well as his family, with Tom Brady Sr, joining ESPN’s Mike Greenberg to discuss his son’s decision and what lies next.
Senior Bowl 2023: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL Draft prospects
Quite a few of the NFL’s best draft prospects have descended upon Mobile, Alabama, and they’ll be in action on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl. Headliners for the 2023 game include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, among plenty of others. While the game will only be televised on NFL Network, it can still be streamed for free by using a free trial from fuboTV.
Troy Brown’s favorite Tom Brady play: The famous ‘bomb’ that broke a losing streak
It’s not easy for Troy Brown to pick a favorite play from Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback has a lot of moments to choose from. But in the light of the 45-year-old quarterback announcing his retirement (again), the current Patriots receivers coach acknowledged that there was one that stood out from his days as a pass-catcher in New England.
Predictions for all 23 Patriots free agents
The Patriots have almost two dozen players set to hit the market this offseason. From franchise staples like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, to key players like Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick will have some serious decisions to make when free agency opens in mid-March. So which Patriots...
Report: Patriots add assistant coach with strong Bill O'Brien ties
Bill O'Brien indeed has input on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches in New England, it appears. The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday night. It's unclear what Lawing's title will be in New England, but the North Carolina native has extensive...
With Tom Brady retired, is Mike Evans trade more likely? (Patriots mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the offseason. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. How feasible would a DeVante Parker/Kendrick Bourne/3rd-round pick trade for Buccaneers WR...
