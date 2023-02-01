Quite a few of the NFL’s best draft prospects have descended upon Mobile, Alabama, and they’ll be in action on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl. Headliners for the 2023 game include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, among plenty of others. While the game will only be televised on NFL Network, it can still be streamed for free by using a free trial from fuboTV.

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO