ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs

After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
NESN

Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role

When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension. After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t...
ClutchPoints

Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
MassLive.com

Tom Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bundchen was ‘traumatizing,’ played into retirement (report)

Tom Brady’s choice to retire from football reportedly had more to do than just the game. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported this week that the former New England Patriots quarterback’s decision to walk away from the game was affected by a hard year personally. Darlington said, after talking to those close to Brady, he’d used one word to describe the 45-year-old quarterback: Exhausted.
MassLive.com

Senior Bowl 2023: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL Draft prospects

Quite a few of the NFL’s best draft prospects have descended upon Mobile, Alabama, and they’ll be in action on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl. Headliners for the 2023 game include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, among plenty of others. While the game will only be televised on NFL Network, it can still be streamed for free by using a free trial from fuboTV.
MOBILE, AL
MassLive.com

Predictions for all 23 Patriots free agents

The Patriots have almost two dozen players set to hit the market this offseason. From franchise staples like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, to key players like Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick will have some serious decisions to make when free agency opens in mid-March. So which Patriots...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots add assistant coach with strong Bill O'Brien ties

Bill O'Brien indeed has input on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches in New England, it appears. The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday night. It's unclear what Lawing's title will be in New England, but the North Carolina native has extensive...
ALABAMA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy