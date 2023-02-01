OAKMONT, Pa. — In 2021, Shawn Marcellino, a candidate for Plum mayor, died tragically. Since then, his friends and family have worked to keep his name alive. Marcellino collapsed playing softball and the sports foundation that bears his name has been raising funds to renovate and dedicate the Plum baseball diamond that he loved so much.

