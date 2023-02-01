The New York City Police Department has identified a suspect in five different robberies that occurred in December and January throughout the city. Typically, the suspect approaches an unsuspecting victim and forcibly removes their belongings. In connection with the five robberies, the police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. In the early evening of Friday, December 9, at approximately 7:20 pm, an unknown male individual forcedfully removed the victim’s wallet, containing cash, from her hand and fled. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was walking down the subway The post Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO