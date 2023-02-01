Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Man arrested for punching beloved owner of East Village candy store
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 90-year-old Manhattan candy store owner. Luis Peroza, 39, was arrested Friday night and charged with assault in connection with punching Ray Alvarez, the beloved shop owner of Ray’s Candy Store in New York City, according to the NYPD.
Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City
The New York City Police Department has identified a suspect in five different robberies that occurred in December and January throughout the city. Typically, the suspect approaches an unsuspecting victim and forcibly removes their belongings. In connection with the five robberies, the police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. In the early evening of Friday, December 9, at approximately 7:20 pm, an unknown male individual forcedfully removed the victim’s wallet, containing cash, from her hand and fled. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was walking down the subway The post Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus
NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City firefighter charged with DWI
NEW YORK, NY – Police officers from the New York City Police Department’s 45th Precinct have announced the arrest of 37-year-old New York City firefighter Jose Valdez. Valdez was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an MVA with property damage, driving while impaired by alcohol, and refusal to take a breathalyzer test. Diaz was arrested at around 9:45 pm on Friday in the Bronx. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by The post New York City firefighter charged with DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli
UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead in fire at Washington Heights apartment building
One person died in a two-alarm Washington Heights apartment building fire on Saturday morning, according to the FDNY. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-story building on West 180th Street near Pinehurst Avenue around 6:11 a.m.
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car
SAYREVILLE, NJ – An entire community and state leadership officials are mourning the passing of a rising star in New Jersey politics. An elected councilwoman from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found dead in her car outside her townhouse on Points of Wood Drive on Wednesday night, having been shot multiple times. Eunice Dwumfour, according to Sayreville police, was the intended target of the shooting, but at this point, a motive has not been determined. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was The post Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 35, slashed in face in Manhattan Capital One Bank; suspect at large
A man was slashed in the face inside a Union Square Capital One Bank on Wednesday night, police said.
fox5ny.com
90-year-old NYC candy store owner brutally assaulted
NEW YORK - An elderly Manhattan store owner was knocked unconscious in a brutal attack right outside his shop. Ramon 'Ray' Alvarez was attacked Tuesday morning in the East Village. He said he was on the sidewalk in front of Ray's Candy Store around 3 a.m. when two men carrying cases of seltzer water walked up and tried to get him to buy them.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
bronx.com
NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested
On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
Driver charged in serious hit and run in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – 29-year-old Clossie Spencer has been charged with assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. On August 14th, Spencer was driving a Mercury Mountaineer in the area of Buffalo Avenue and Pacific Street in Crown Heights when he failed to stop for an all-way stop sign at the intersection. He struck a 36-year-old woman who was crossing the street in the crosswalk across Pacific Street. He fled the scene. The woman was taken to NYC Health and Hospital/ Kings in critical condition. The post Driver charged in serious hit and run in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a burglary that took place inside a Flushing restaurant early Wednesday morning. According to police, two unknown male individuals entered a locked restaurant located at 69-12 Austin Street through a basement door. Once inside the restaurant, the individuals removed cash and an IPad, while another unknown male and female individual acted as a lookout outside the location, police said. The suspects fled eastbound on Austin Street. They were captured on a video surveillance camera inside the 71st Avenue subway station. Police are asking the public to help identify the four suspects. Anyone with The post NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 men steal $100K worth of watches from SI Mall jewelry store, suspects at-large
Police are searching for two men who stole six watches worth about $100,000 total from a jewelry store at the Staten Island Mall on Wednesday.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
NBC New York
Three Men Incapacitated and Robbed After Visiting New York Gay Bar, Police Say
Three men who visited a New York City gay bar were robbed of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, the New York Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited a Chelsea gay leather bar, The Eagle...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
10 NYCHA buildings across NYC face heat, hot water outages as temps dip
Nine NYCHA public housing buildings across four complexes in the Bronx and Brooklyn were lacking heat, hot water or both as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday.
Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – A male victim was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday in the area of Ridge and Springfield Avenues in Asbury Park. Police are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. At around 2:15 pm, two Asbury Park police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in their vicinity to find an adult male was shot one time. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later. A fatal shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under active investigation, Monmouth County The post Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0