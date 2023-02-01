ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

pix11.com

Man arrested for punching beloved owner of East Village candy store

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 90-year-old Manhattan candy store owner. Luis Peroza, 39, was arrested Friday night and charged with assault in connection with punching Ray Alvarez, the beloved shop owner of Ray’s Candy Store in New York City, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City

The New York City Police Department has identified a suspect in five different robberies that occurred in December and January throughout the city. Typically, the suspect approaches an unsuspecting victim and forcibly removes their belongings. In connection with the five robberies, the police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. In the early evening of Friday, December 9, at approximately 7:20 pm, an unknown male individual forcedfully removed the victim’s wallet, containing cash, from her hand and fled. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was walking down the subway The post Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus

NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City firefighter charged with DWI

NEW YORK, NY – Police officers from the New York City Police Department’s 45th Precinct have announced the arrest of 37-year-old New York City firefighter Jose Valdez. Valdez was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an MVA with property damage, driving while impaired by alcohol, and refusal to take a breathalyzer test. Diaz was arrested at around 9:45 pm on Friday in the Bronx. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by The post New York City firefighter charged with DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli

UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car

SAYREVILLE, NJ – An entire community and state leadership officials are mourning the passing of a rising star in New Jersey politics. An elected councilwoman from Sayreville, New Jersey, was found dead in her car outside her townhouse on Points of Wood Drive on Wednesday night, having been shot multiple times. Eunice Dwumfour, according to Sayreville police, was the intended target of the shooting, but at this point, a motive has not been determined. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was The post Woman with bright political future in New Jersey found dead, shot inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
fox5ny.com

90-year-old NYC candy store owner brutally assaulted

NEW YORK - An elderly Manhattan store owner was knocked unconscious in a brutal attack right outside his shop. Ramon 'Ray' Alvarez was attacked Tuesday morning in the East Village. He said he was on the sidewalk in front of Ray's Candy Store around 3 a.m. when two men carrying cases of seltzer water walked up and tried to get him to buy them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested

On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Driver charged in serious hit and run in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – 29-year-old Clossie Spencer has been charged with assault, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. On August 14th, Spencer was driving a Mercury Mountaineer in the area of Buffalo Avenue and Pacific Street in Crown Heights when he failed to stop for an all-way stop sign at the intersection. He struck a 36-year-old woman who was crossing the street in the crosswalk across Pacific Street. He fled the scene. The woman was taken to NYC Health and Hospital/ Kings in critical condition. The post Driver charged in serious hit and run in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a burglary that took place inside a Flushing restaurant early Wednesday morning. According to police, two unknown male individuals entered a locked restaurant located at 69-12 Austin Street through a basement door. Once inside the restaurant, the individuals removed cash and an IPad, while another unknown male and female individual acted as a lookout outside the location, police said. The suspects fled eastbound on Austin Street. They were captured on a video surveillance camera inside the 71st Avenue subway station. Police are asking the public to help identify the four suspects. Anyone with The post NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ – A male victim was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday in the area of Ridge and Springfield Avenues in Asbury Park. Police are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. At around 2:15 pm, two Asbury Park police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in their vicinity to find an adult male was shot one time. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later. A fatal shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under active investigation, Monmouth County The post Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

