Colorado State

Hannah 43
2d ago

It will go up to the Supreme Court and he will win. Do not make him uses creations to make something against his religion

Reply(3)
3
ValueWalk

110 Murderers Spared Execution, But There’s A Remedy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2023) – Arizona is sparing some 110 murderers from being executed while it studies the many problems it and other states have experienced with using lethal injections to carry out sentences of death. As Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs explained her decision: “Arizona has a history...
ARIZONA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New 'reasonable doubt' instruction causes uprorar, the return of Masterpiece Cakeshop | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The judicial branch revised its model definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" for jury trials, plus Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Lakewood business whose case reached the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, was the subject of another state court decision.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Utah shows momentum has turned against the transgender industry

Over the weekend, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed into law a bill that would stop doctors from performing sex-change operations on, or prescribing dangerous cross-sex hormones to, children under the age of 18. In one sense, this shouldn’t be surprising. The vast majority of Americans support such legislation, and...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

McCarthy breaks with MTG on officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defended the police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt in the wake of conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) comments alleging she was murdered by law enforcement at the Capitol. “I think the police officer was doing his job,” the California Republican said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
hubpages.com

The Idaho Quadruple Murders: College Student Killings

Four University of Idaho college students were stabbed to death on November 13, 2022, in a shared rental home near campus where three of them lived. Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were all University of Idaho students who were involved in the campus Greek system and became fast friends. Kernodle, a bubbly junior majoring in marketing, was dating Chapin, a triplet and fun-loving sports management major, both 20. Mogen and Goncalves, both 21, had been best friends since they were in sixth grade. The three female victims all lived at the house, and the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, was Kernodle's boyfriend who was sleeping over the night of the attacks. Two other female roommates shared the house; they were not attacked or injured. Some of the victims were said to have defensive wounds. Based of autopsies revealed that all four deaths were homicides due to multiple stab wounds.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

Serial killer Dennis Rader has expressed sympathy for Bryan Kohberger as he awaits trial in the Idaho murders. Rader —who gave himself the title of the BTK killer because he bound and tortured his victims before killing them — is serving ten consecutive life sentences in a maximum security prison in Kansas after he confessed in 2005 to killing 10 people over a span of three decades.In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Rader said he understands how Mr Kohberger must feel while in solitary confinement at Latah County Jail ahead of his preliminary hearing on 26...
IDAHO STATE
Vice

Meet the Neo-Nazi Podcaster Who Helped Promote Ohio’s Nazi Homeschoolers

A prominent neo-Nazi recruiter and podcast host has been unmasked as a 29-year-old South Dakota man whose podcasts, until today, were widely available on popular platforms like Audible, Deezer, and Spotify. These slickly produced podcasts have helped promote dozens of neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups, including a Nazi homeschool network based in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

