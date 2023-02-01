Read full article on original website
Hannah 43
2d ago
It will go up to the Supreme Court and he will win. Do not make him uses creations to make something against his religion
Reply(3)
3
ValueWalk
110 Murderers Spared Execution, But There’s A Remedy
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2023) – Arizona is sparing some 110 murderers from being executed while it studies the many problems it and other states have experienced with using lethal injections to carry out sentences of death. As Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs explained her decision: “Arizona has a history...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge in Colorado Springs deploys new tool for self-represented plaintiffs
The lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs has quietly adopted a new tool to make it easier for people representing themselves in court to understand what is happening with their case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Maritza Dominguez Braswell, who joined the bench last summer, is now adding plain English summaries...
coloradopolitics.com
New 'reasonable doubt' instruction causes uprorar, the return of Masterpiece Cakeshop | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The judicial branch revised its model definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" for jury trials, plus Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Lakewood business whose case reached the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, was the subject of another state court decision.
Washington Examiner
Utah shows momentum has turned against the transgender industry
Over the weekend, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed into law a bill that would stop doctors from performing sex-change operations on, or prescribing dangerous cross-sex hormones to, children under the age of 18. In one sense, this shouldn’t be surprising. The vast majority of Americans support such legislation, and...
Baker loses lawsuit over refusing to make transgender cake
A baker who refused to make a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition, saying it was against his religious beliefs, has lost a legal battle in the case.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
FBI Informants Who Marched With Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Will Testify for Their Defense
Before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI had well-placed informants in the Proud Boys who the government hoped could glean information about the notorious far-right street-fighting gang’s inner workings. Now, some of those same informants are being called as witnesses in the Proud Boys’ high-profile seditious...
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy breaks with MTG on officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defended the police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt in the wake of conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) comments alleging she was murdered by law enforcement at the Capitol. “I think the police officer was doing his job,” the California Republican said...
AOL Corp
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss a trespassing charge against a Meridian woman who refused to leave a closed public playground, saying the court had “no power to prosecute” if the attorney general’s office did not want to move forward with it.
Former State College business owner sentenced to 80 months in prison for Jan. 6 attack
The sentence is one of the longest handed down for any Capitol rioter.
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
Court allows execution-by-firing squad lawsuit to go forward
The federal appeals court in Atlanta is allowing a man on death row to continue pursuing a lawsuit in which he seeks to ...
hubpages.com
The Idaho Quadruple Murders: College Student Killings
Four University of Idaho college students were stabbed to death on November 13, 2022, in a shared rental home near campus where three of them lived. Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were all University of Idaho students who were involved in the campus Greek system and became fast friends. Kernodle, a bubbly junior majoring in marketing, was dating Chapin, a triplet and fun-loving sports management major, both 20. Mogen and Goncalves, both 21, had been best friends since they were in sixth grade. The three female victims all lived at the house, and the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, was Kernodle's boyfriend who was sleeping over the night of the attacks. Two other female roommates shared the house; they were not attacked or injured. Some of the victims were said to have defensive wounds. Based of autopsies revealed that all four deaths were homicides due to multiple stab wounds.
DOJ, ACLU: Louisiana violating 14th Amendment by jailing people months after they should be freed
BATON ROUGE, La. — The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that there is reasonable cause to conclude that Louisiana's corrections department routinely violates the Fourteenth Amendment by keeping individuals in custody when they should be released. In a news release published Wednesday, the DOJ said the Louisiana Department of...
BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger
Serial killer Dennis Rader has expressed sympathy for Bryan Kohberger as he awaits trial in the Idaho murders. Rader —who gave himself the title of the BTK killer because he bound and tortured his victims before killing them — is serving ten consecutive life sentences in a maximum security prison in Kansas after he confessed in 2005 to killing 10 people over a span of three decades.In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Rader said he understands how Mr Kohberger must feel while in solitary confinement at Latah County Jail ahead of his preliminary hearing on 26...
Meet the Neo-Nazi Podcaster Who Helped Promote Ohio’s Nazi Homeschoolers
A prominent neo-Nazi recruiter and podcast host has been unmasked as a 29-year-old South Dakota man whose podcasts, until today, were widely available on popular platforms like Audible, Deezer, and Spotify. These slickly produced podcasts have helped promote dozens of neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups, including a Nazi homeschool network based in Ohio.
