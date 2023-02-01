Read full article on original website
William Sands
William C. "Butch" Sands, age 71 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, November 18, 1951, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of William and Ruth (nee Spicer) Sands. On Friday, May 10, 2019, he married...
Patricia Marks
Patricia L. Marks, 98, graduated to her heavenly home, 12:08 pm, January 26, 2023 at her home with her loving caregivers. Born January 5, 1925 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Harvey and Irma (Link) Gerdes. Pat worked as a sales representative for Dorman Gifts and Interiors in...
Haine picks new chief of Civil Division
A former partner at an Alton law firm is now the head of the Civil Division at the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. David Livingstone replaces Emily Johnson Nielsen, who has been appointed to serve as an Associate Judge of the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties.
Thomas Richardson
Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton. On Dec. 18, 1982, he and...
Anthony Shipp
Anthony Jearleen “Skip” Shipp, 67, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023. He was born April 6, 1955, in St. Louis to the late Alvin Jearleena and Alta Faye (Herrell) Shipp. Skip was the long-time owner and operator of Shipp’s Lounge in Godfrey. He was an...
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
Douglas Blasioli
Douglas “Dougie” Blasioli, 20, passed away at 12:07am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 2002, in Alton, the son of Rani Blasioli of Grafton. Survivors include his mom: Rani Blasioli of Grafton, his step-dad: Eric Shomshor of Grafton, his brother: Zac Blasioli of Grafton, his sister: Rachel Blasioli of East Alton, his step – brother: Cody Shomshor of Grafton, his step – sister: Sierra Shomshor of Grafton, his fiancé: Jillian Moreland of Wood River, an expectant baby, his grandparents: Rick and Coleen Blasioli of Wood River, Brenda Crow of Grafton, two aunts and an uncle: Kayci and James Pritchard of East Alton, Stacy May of Bethalto, and two cousins: Rylyn Taylor, and Eva Taylor.
Former Wood River mayor to run for council
The consolidated election is coming up April 4, and a former mayor is seeking a spot on the Wood River City Council. Dr. David Ayres was mayor from 2001 – 2005, and is ready to get back to city hall, saying he is not pleased with how the city has been run in recent years.
Cheryl McMillen
Cheryl McMillen, 79, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Bria of Godfrey with her family by her side. She was born on October 25, 1943 in Corpus Christi, TX the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Rock) Cobbel. She married Gary McMillen on August 18, 1967 at the United Methodist Church in Wood River and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2022.
Elik officially joind GOP budget team
Republicans in the Illinois House - including Alton representative Amy Elik - are proposing reforms to the state budget making process. New House GOP leader Tony McCombie says they want to be included in budget negotiations, and if the democrats won’t let them in, she will keep knocking. She’s...
Two police officers shot in St. Louis
Two St. Louis City Police officers are hospitalized after they were shot while attempting to make a traffic stop in the Soulard neighborhood late Thursday night. The officers were both shot in the torso and are reported to be in critical but stable condition. One suspect was injured when officers returned fire and is in custody.
Gloria Matthews
Gloria Ann Matthews, age 87 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1935, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of the late Oscar and Freida (Keim) Jatho. She married Dr. (Lyndel) Ray Matthews at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, IL on February 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County
There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
Evelyn Stephens
She was born on February 24, 1944, in Cairo, IL, the daughter of the late Wallace and Helen Katherine (Wright) Cook. She married the love of her life John Stephens on May 4, 1963, at the Meadowbrook 1st Baptist Church. He survives. Joan was devoted to Christ and she and...
JCHS Academic Challenge wins regional
The JCHS Academic Challenge team won 1st place in Division 1500 in the regional competition at Blackburn College Thursday. Chemistry: 1st place (tie) Elise Noble, Lauren Lyons.
Roy Faulkner
Roy Sidney “Sid” Faulkner, 89, formerly of Granite City and Roxana, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home. Born Apr. 22, 1933 in Madison, IL, he was the son of Roy Ellis and Clara Belle (King) Faulkner. He married Carolyn Troyer Aug. 5, 1953 in Granite...
Brighton still trying to lure grocery store
It’s been years since Brighton had its own grocery store, but the village’s mayor says he’s still trying to rectify that situation. Tom's Supermarket closed abruptly in late 2017. Matt Kasten tells The Big Z to attract and maintain business of any kind, the community has to show support.
Alton man charged in cold-case murder
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
Valentine’s Day Owl Prowl at TNI
The Nature Institute in Godfrey has added a new event to its February calendar. On Valentine’s Day, you are invited to attend an Owl Prowl at their Levis Lane location. This is an event for adults 21 and older, as some of the discussion includes that of owl breeding habits.
