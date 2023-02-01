Douglas “Dougie” Blasioli, 20, passed away at 12:07am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 2002, in Alton, the son of Rani Blasioli of Grafton. Survivors include his mom: Rani Blasioli of Grafton, his step-dad: Eric Shomshor of Grafton, his brother: Zac Blasioli of Grafton, his sister: Rachel Blasioli of East Alton, his step – brother: Cody Shomshor of Grafton, his step – sister: Sierra Shomshor of Grafton, his fiancé: Jillian Moreland of Wood River, an expectant baby, his grandparents: Rick and Coleen Blasioli of Wood River, Brenda Crow of Grafton, two aunts and an uncle: Kayci and James Pritchard of East Alton, Stacy May of Bethalto, and two cousins: Rylyn Taylor, and Eva Taylor.

