A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’
Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora ‘likely’ would have been fired by Astros if rift with A.J. Hinch wasn’t fixed, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’
Red Sox manager Alex Cora likely would have been fired as Astros bench coach in 2017 if he had not settled a rift immediately with manager A.J. Hinch, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The...
Will Red Sox make more trades, signings? ‘We’re still going to keep talking to clubs’
The Red Sox 40-man roster has undergone significant turnover this offseason. Boston has added 10 players via trades and free agency. Is the roster set or will chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom make more additions? He answered that question on MassLive.com’s Fenway Rundown podcast Tuesday. “I don’t know. I...
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Red Sox trade Franklin German to White Sox for 2021 seventh-round pick
The Red Sox have traded right-handed pitcher Franklin German to the White Sox for minor league righty Theo Denlinger. Enter your email address here to receive the Fenway Rundown email newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday. Boston was able to find a trade partner after designating German for assignment Monday...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
Which Red Sox will play in WBC? Rafael Devers leads list of 10-12 players
The Red Sox are expecting about 10-12 of their players to participate in the World Baseball Classic. Rafael Devers, who in January signed a 10-year, $313.5 million extension, leads the list of Red Sox players, starring for the Dominican Republic. Free agent signee Masataka Yoshida will play for Japan. He’s...
Yardbarker
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL is best bet for Saturday NBA, college hoops
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook has an incredible new user promo available for any Saturday NBA game, which you can get by clicking...
Senior Bowl 2023: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL Draft prospects
Quite a few of the NFL’s best draft prospects have descended upon Mobile, Alabama, and they’ll be in action on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl. Headliners for the 2023 game include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, among plenty of others. While the game will only be televised on NFL Network, it can still be streamed for free by using a free trial from fuboTV.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' farm system ranking is an indictment of entire plan
One of the sneaky worst moments of the PR disaster known as Red Sox Winter Weekend was chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom -- while trying to make himself heard above restless boos -- telling fans how much better they have it now than when he arrived in late 2019. "You...
Tom Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bundchen was ‘traumatizing,’ played into retirement (report)
Tom Brady’s choice to retire from football reportedly had more to do than just the game. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported this week that the former New England Patriots quarterback’s decision to walk away from the game was affected by a hard year personally. Darlington said, after talking to those close to Brady, he’d used one word to describe the 45-year-old quarterback: Exhausted.
Tom Brady’s father explains why he’s ‘relieved’ former Patriots QB is retiring
Hanging up his cleats after an illustrious 23-season career in the NFL, Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second time on Wednesday morning. It was a pivotal announcement for the future Hall of Famer as well as his family, with Tom Brady Sr, joining ESPN’s Mike Greenberg to discuss his son’s decision and what lies next.
Yardbarker
Bruins Can Acquire LTIR Player Like Nyquist And Stash For Playoffs
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist (shoulder), is currently on injured reserve and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but not the 2023 Stanley Cup Playioffs. As TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston pointed out on the most recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, that ironically, may elevate not decrease the NHL trade value of the 33-year-old pending unrestricted free agent forward.
Troy Brown’s favorite Tom Brady play: The famous ‘bomb’ that broke a losing streak
It’s not easy for Troy Brown to pick a favorite play from Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback has a lot of moments to choose from. But in the light of the 45-year-old quarterback announcing his retirement (again), the current Patriots receivers coach acknowledged that there was one that stood out from his days as a pass-catcher in New England.
Jonathan Jones hopes to return to the Patriots in NFL free agency
Jonathan Jones is entering free agency at the perfect time. For the first six seasons of his NFL career, Jones was the Patriots main slot cornerback and a core special teamer. Last season, however, the 29-year-old moved to the outside cornerback position. That resulted in Jones having the best season of his career with his contract coming to an end.
Celtics vs. Suns: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBATV
The Celtics will be shooting for their third straight home win on Friday night as they take on the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Boston will still be without starting point guard Marcus Smart but that did not stop them from putting together their best offensive perofrmance of the year in a blowout win over the Nets on Wednesday night. Phoenix will kick off their East coast road trip extremely shorthanded in the backcourt as Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out for the Suns. Boston currently holds a two-game edge over the Bucks in the East standings.
