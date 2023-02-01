ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’

Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien

If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’

In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Senior Bowl 2023: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL Draft prospects

Quite a few of the NFL’s best draft prospects have descended upon Mobile, Alabama, and they’ll be in action on Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl. Headliners for the 2023 game include Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, among plenty of others. While the game will only be televised on NFL Network, it can still be streamed for free by using a free trial from fuboTV.
MOBILE, AL
MassLive.com

Tom Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bundchen was ‘traumatizing,’ played into retirement (report)

Tom Brady’s choice to retire from football reportedly had more to do than just the game. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported this week that the former New England Patriots quarterback’s decision to walk away from the game was affected by a hard year personally. Darlington said, after talking to those close to Brady, he’d used one word to describe the 45-year-old quarterback: Exhausted.
Yardbarker

Bruins Can Acquire LTIR Player Like Nyquist And Stash For Playoffs

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist (shoulder), is currently on injured reserve and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, but not the 2023 Stanley Cup Playioffs. As TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston pointed out on the most recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, that ironically, may elevate not decrease the NHL trade value of the 33-year-old pending unrestricted free agent forward.
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Suns: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBATV

The Celtics will be shooting for their third straight home win on Friday night as they take on the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Boston will still be without starting point guard Marcus Smart but that did not stop them from putting together their best offensive perofrmance of the year in a blowout win over the Nets on Wednesday night. Phoenix will kick off their East coast road trip extremely shorthanded in the backcourt as Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out for the Suns. Boston currently holds a two-game edge over the Bucks in the East standings.
PHOENIX, AZ
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy