Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian hit in Chatham
A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
WSLS
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
btw21.com
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
WVNT-TV
Plan for another slick commute ahead
Winter Weather Advisory: McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tonight brings snow showers into the picture, which could cause a light accumulation to take place. This will likely result in around an inch of snow on the...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for February 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
WDBJ7.com
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day. Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away. Her sassy personality and tendency to express...
WDBJ7.com
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
wfxrtv.com
Fire department dispatched to local Walmart
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
WSLS
Pulaski County water main break repaired
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
WBTM
Person Wanted in Henry County Leads State Police on High Speed Chase
A person wanted in Henry County was arrested on Thursday after leading Virginia State Police on a chase where speeds got as high as 125 mph. According to WFXR, state police said the chase occurred at around 4 pm after a hit and run incident in Martinsville. The driver sped...
WSLS
Feb. 3, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Shamrock Farms in Danville for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
Franklin News Post
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz
A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
cardinalnews.org
Some say lawsuit aiming to clarify murky legal waters surrounding creekbed ownership could jeopardize Craig Creek access
A confluence of geography, recreation and legal precedent has set the stage for a civil trial scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Craig County Circuit Court that some say could lead to a popular stream being closed to recreation. Briar Oak Properties LLC, which owns at least one parcel...
WDBJ7.com
Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health. MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol. Many people may...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy man jailed in Stuart shooting
STUART, Va. — A Mount Airy man was being held in the Surry County Jail this week after a shooting in Patrick County, according to authorities. Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, who has been listed with an address on McBride Road, is charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling stemming from an incident last Thursday in Stuart, the Patrick County seat, located about 30 miles from Mount Airy.
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
Comments / 0