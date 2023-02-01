ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian

Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC

Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border

Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
The Independent

Wales vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 result and reaction as Van der Flier secures bonus point win

Ireland justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory on Saturday, spoiling Warren Gatland’s first match since his return as coach. The 2023 tournament’s first game was virtually over as a contest inside 30 minutes, by which time Ireland had crossed for almost-identical tries by forwards Caelan Doris and James Ryan — through close-range carries — and a breakaway score by winger James Lowe. It gave the Irish a commanding lead — 27-3 — that they never...
hypebeast.com

Breitling Reveals Its Limited-Edition Chronomat Six Nations Watch Series

Breitling just revealed its Chronomat Six Nations watch series ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Championship kick-off this Saturday. As the exclusive luxury watch partner of Six Nations Rugby, the Swiss watchmaker crafted six different timepieces, each limited to 150 units, to correspond to each national team, which are RFU (England), IRFU (Ireland), WRU (Wales), SRU (Scotland), FFR (France), and FIR (Italy).
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Aberdeen v Motherwell, McGeady hits form, Hammell craves win

"Every game is a must-win game." Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson may be flirting with the football cliche handbook, but this weekend he's not far wrong. Every league match has a level of intrigue. There are interim managers, under-pressure managers, no team in the bottom six safe from relegation, a new fight for third place and, at the top, resurgent Rangers pedalling as quickly as they can to keep up with leaders Celtic, who take on St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday lunchtime.
BBC

Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation

A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
BBC

EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas

Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
BBC

Joe Cokanasiga: England and Bath winger signs a new deal

England and Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga has signed a contract extension to remain with the Premiership side. The 25-year-old joined Bath in 2018 and has since made more than 50 appearances for the club, including 14 this season where he has scored five tries. Cokanasiga has been capped 14 times...
BBC

Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
BBC

Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks

Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...

