BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Ireland - Warren Gatland's return spoiled by clinical visitors
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Liam Williams replaces Leigh Halfpenny for Wales against Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Liam Williams will start at full-back...
Gatland wants focus on rugby as Wales meets top-ranked Irish
For Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland, the Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday cannot come soon enough. And that’s not just because it marks the start of the New Zealander’s second spell in charge of the national team. It also means, for many, the focus of Welsh...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
BBC
Tommy Bowe column: Andy Farrell has never had a bigger chance to win the Six Nations with Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ahead of Ireland's Six Nations opener...
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
The return of Gatland: can the sequel match the blockbuster original?
Wales’s returning head coach has put his faith in old hands and in-form players, just as he did in 2008. It worked then, but will it again?
England 23-29 Scotland: Six Nations 2023 – as it happened
A losing start for Steve Borthwick as Van Der Merwe double downs England
Antonio Conte remains in Italy and is unlikely to be on Spurs bench for their clash with Man City
SAMI MOKBEL: Antonio Conte remains in Italy on Saturday night as hopes that he might be able to attend tomorrow's clash against Manchester City fading.
Twickenham boo boys urged to get behind Steve Borthwick’s new England
Steve Borthwick has made an impassioned plea for home supporters to lift his side as they start the ‘next chapter’ against Scotland
Wales vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 result and reaction as Van der Flier secures bonus point win
Ireland justified its status as rugby’s top-ranked country and the team to beat in the Six Nations by using a strong start to run over Wales with a 34-10 bonus-point victory on Saturday, spoiling Warren Gatland’s first match since his return as coach. The 2023 tournament’s first game was virtually over as a contest inside 30 minutes, by which time Ireland had crossed for almost-identical tries by forwards Caelan Doris and James Ryan — through close-range carries — and a breakaway score by winger James Lowe. It gave the Irish a commanding lead — 27-3 — that they never...
hypebeast.com
Breitling Reveals Its Limited-Edition Chronomat Six Nations Watch Series
Breitling just revealed its Chronomat Six Nations watch series ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Championship kick-off this Saturday. As the exclusive luxury watch partner of Six Nations Rugby, the Swiss watchmaker crafted six different timepieces, each limited to 150 units, to correspond to each national team, which are RFU (England), IRFU (Ireland), WRU (Wales), SRU (Scotland), FFR (France), and FIR (Italy).
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Aberdeen v Motherwell, McGeady hits form, Hammell craves win
"Every game is a must-win game." Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson may be flirting with the football cliche handbook, but this weekend he's not far wrong. Every league match has a level of intrigue. There are interim managers, under-pressure managers, no team in the bottom six safe from relegation, a new fight for third place and, at the top, resurgent Rangers pedalling as quickly as they can to keep up with leaders Celtic, who take on St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday lunchtime.
BBC
Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
BBC
EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas
Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
BBC
Joe Cokanasiga: England and Bath winger signs a new deal
England and Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga has signed a contract extension to remain with the Premiership side. The 25-year-old joined Bath in 2018 and has since made more than 50 appearances for the club, including 14 this season where he has scored five tries. Cokanasiga has been capped 14 times...
BBC
Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change
Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
BBC
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly send visitors third
Chloe Kelly scored her first Women's Super League goal of the season as Manchester City beat bottom side Leicester City to move up to third. WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw's 61st-minute looping header - her 10th league goal of the season - put Gareth Taylor's side in front. Kelly's superb...
BBC
Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks
Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
