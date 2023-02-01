ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans and Democrats Voice Opposing Views on How to Reduce Inflation

By Wyatt Goolsby
 3 days ago

Republicans and Democrats clash over tax policies.

Congress remains divided on how to get the economy back on track. President Biden and Democrats contend the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which took effect January 1, 2023, is curbing inflation by lowering prescription drug costs and increasing tax credits for small businesses. Many claim the new law is already saving Americans money .

However, House Republicans disagree. They say the new law is harming the country by imposing more taxes on large corporations.

“The corporate income tax is paid by consumers in [the form of] higher prices. It’s paid by workers in lower wages,” Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, said. “It is a hidden tax on workers.”

Norquist adds that taxing big business isn't the solution to the nation's economic woes. Members of Congress are so divided on the issue it appears a compromise is unlikely.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: U.S. President Joe Biden (C) signs The Inflation Reduction Act with (L-R) Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Rep. Kathy Catsor (D-FL) in the State Dining Room of the White House August 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

