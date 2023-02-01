Looking for Lithium: EV Batteries Threaten Environment

The left's relentless push for electric vehicles continues to run head-on into reality. The costs for EVs are exorbitant beyond what the average consumer can or wants to pay. Further, energy experts have repeatedly warned about the added stress and demand on the nation's power grid if we convert all cars to electric power. Now, an environmental group out of California is sounding the alarm over the increased use of lithium to produce EV batteries. Their report published in The Guardian warns that producing millions more lithium batteries will cause 'environmental havoc,' including water shortages and 'ecosystem destruction.'

Even if lithium mining wasn't destructive to the environment, we simply don't have enough of it. Lithium must be mined from the Earth, which is no easy task. Currently, there is only one operational lithium mine in the U.S., in Nevada. Jerry Korth, an energy expert who previously warned about the lack of power capacity needed for EVs, says environmentalists are right to be concerned about this. "It takes an enormous amount of earth and water to produce just enough lithium for one car battery," Korth tells KTRH. "Roughly 500,000 pounds of earth has to be moved in order to mine enough lithium for one EV battery."

"Demand for lithium, especially, is going to be enormous over the coming decade or so," he continues. "And there's no new commercially viable technologies in the pipeline that could replace lithium."

Indeed, the Guardian report predicts global demand for lithium will increase by 40 times over the next two decades. That leads to another reality check for the EV movement. "We end up with this two-fold problem," says Korth. "One, we really don't have the mining capacity to produce enough lithium to put these cars on the road, and at the same time we don't have nearly enough electricity to charge those batteries, even if they were on the road."