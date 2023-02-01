ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi contract: PSG want to re-sign the superstar, but Inter Miami, Barcelona among possible suitors

It is now February, the winter transfer window is closed and Lionel Messi is yet to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Argentina international has returned to club action with the French champions but is far from at his best right now -- like his teammates. Messi, 35, is still on a high after winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup with his Albiceleste side in Qatar and reports emerged shortly after that success that PSG were close to tying him down to new terms. However, no extended deal at Parc des Princes has been announced yet and rumors linking him with moves elsewhere have regularly surfaced. So, where are we at with knowing where Messi might be playing his soccer beyond the end of this current season?
BBC

Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United

A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
BBC

Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister

Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
OnlyHomers

Football Superstar Suffers Significant Injury

There is bad news in the world of club football on Thursday after Paris Saint-Germain announced that superstar Kylian Mbappe will miss a significant amount of time after suffering an injury during their match against Montpellier.
DBLTAP

Fabio Vieira FIFA 23: How to Complete the Future Stars SBC

Fabio Vieira FIFA 23 Future Stars SBC is now live during the Future Stars promotion. Future Stars is a fan-favorite FIFA Ultimate Team promotion highlighting the young, up-and-coming players from around the world. The first player SBC of the promotion is Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira. This is Fabio Vieira's first special card of FIFA 23 receiving a +12 overall upgrade from his base 77 gold common item.
Yardbarker

Official: Pioli names 23-man Champions League squad – no Ibra or Maignan

AC Milan have officially named their squad for the Champions League last 16 tie that is coming up against Spurs. Milan have made a change to their Champions League squad list as our colleagues at SempreMilan.it report that Sergino Dest has been left out and Malick Thiaw has been included by Stefano Pioli.
The Associated Press

World Cup winner Raphael Varane retires from France team

PARIS (AP) — France defender Raphaël Varane announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday, the second major player to leave Les Bleus following the World Cup final defeat to Argentina. The 29-year-old Varane made his debut 10 years ago and played 93 times. He was arguably...
BBC

FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins gold in Italy

Britain's Charlotte Bankes has won a gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 27-year-old qualified in first place and secured victory ahead of American Faye Gulini in second and France's Chloe Trespeuch in third. Meanwhile, at the Freestyle Ski World Cup at Mammoth Mountain,...
CBS Sports

FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders loss to Al Ahly showed the challenges of MLS season scheduling

The Seattle Sounders had a short experience as Major League Soccer's first representative at the Club World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly Saturday eliminated them from the competition, but it was still a performance to remember for the Cascadia club. Coming out of the gates, it was clear that Al Ahly was the team in the middle of their season, in rhythm and creating early chances but the Sounders were able to rebound settling into the match. Neither team could test the keepers until late on, however, when Mohamed Afsha scored the eventual winner from outside the box to avoid extra time and secure a date with Real Madrid.
