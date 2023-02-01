Read full article on original website
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?
At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi contract: PSG want to re-sign the superstar, but Inter Miami, Barcelona among possible suitors
It is now February, the winter transfer window is closed and Lionel Messi is yet to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Argentina international has returned to club action with the French champions but is far from at his best right now -- like his teammates. Messi, 35, is still on a high after winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup with his Albiceleste side in Qatar and reports emerged shortly after that success that PSG were close to tying him down to new terms. However, no extended deal at Parc des Princes has been announced yet and rumors linking him with moves elsewhere have regularly surfaced. So, where are we at with knowing where Messi might be playing his soccer beyond the end of this current season?
Flamengo fly to Club World Cup dreaming of beating Real Madrid and ending run of European dominance
This might amaze and even perplex supporters of European sides, but for a South American team there is nothing bigger than the FIFA Club World Cup.
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
BBC
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
BBC
Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister
Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Joins Barcelona, Manchester United Stars Among Football’s Top Scorers, Stat Shows
Lionel Messi has shown this 2022-23 season that he still has plenty of football left. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament in Qatar, the 35-year-old displayed that there’s high-quality football in his boots. After the Argentine scored a goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over...
ng-sportingnews.com
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for FIFA Club World Cup
The Seattle Sounders will become the first Major League Soccer side to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup as they take on Egyptian club Al Ahly in Morocco on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Still yet to start their domestic season, the CONCACAF Champions League holders enter the competition as...
Football Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
There is bad news in the world of club football on Thursday after Paris Saint-Germain announced that superstar Kylian Mbappe will miss a significant amount of time after suffering an injury during their match against Montpellier.
Fabio Vieira FIFA 23: How to Complete the Future Stars SBC
Fabio Vieira FIFA 23 Future Stars SBC is now live during the Future Stars promotion. Future Stars is a fan-favorite FIFA Ultimate Team promotion highlighting the young, up-and-coming players from around the world. The first player SBC of the promotion is Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira. This is Fabio Vieira's first special card of FIFA 23 receiving a +12 overall upgrade from his base 77 gold common item.
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Multiple Big Chances & Has Goal Disallowed In First Half Against Al Fateh
Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.
Yardbarker
Official: Pioli names 23-man Champions League squad – no Ibra or Maignan
AC Milan have officially named their squad for the Champions League last 16 tie that is coming up against Spurs. Milan have made a change to their Champions League squad list as our colleagues at SempreMilan.it report that Sergino Dest has been left out and Malick Thiaw has been included by Stefano Pioli.
World Cup winner Raphael Varane retires from France team
PARIS (AP) — France defender Raphaël Varane announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday, the second major player to leave Les Bleus following the World Cup final defeat to Argentina. The 29-year-old Varane made his debut 10 years ago and played 93 times. He was arguably...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-New Zealand says FIFA should factor ’empowering women’ in commercial arrangements
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand sports minister Grant Robertson said FIFA should consider the “empowerment of women and girls” when making commercial arrangements amid reports Saudi Arabia’s tourism arm is set to sponsor the Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of this year’s...
Report Claims Manchester United Among Teams Still Involved In European Super League
A new report has claimed that Manchester United are one of the many teams still involved in the European Super League.
BBC
FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup: Britain's Charlotte Bankes wins gold in Italy
Britain's Charlotte Bankes has won a gold medal at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 27-year-old qualified in first place and secured victory ahead of American Faye Gulini in second and France's Chloe Trespeuch in third. Meanwhile, at the Freestyle Ski World Cup at Mammoth Mountain,...
CBS Sports
FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders loss to Al Ahly showed the challenges of MLS season scheduling
The Seattle Sounders had a short experience as Major League Soccer's first representative at the Club World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly Saturday eliminated them from the competition, but it was still a performance to remember for the Cascadia club. Coming out of the gates, it was clear that Al Ahly was the team in the middle of their season, in rhythm and creating early chances but the Sounders were able to rebound settling into the match. Neither team could test the keepers until late on, however, when Mohamed Afsha scored the eventual winner from outside the box to avoid extra time and secure a date with Real Madrid.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to defend championship with Team World at 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver
World No.7 Felix Auger-Aliassime will return to Laver Cup competition in 2023 when Team World begins its title defense at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from September 22-24. The top ranked Canadian is the first player to be named in captain John McEnroe’s six-man team as Laver Cup comes to Canada and the Northwest for the first time.
