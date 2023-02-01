ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Now During the Amazon New Year Sale

The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
brides.com

Mejuri Is Having Their First-Ever "Diamond Week" Sale—Here Are the 5 Best Pieces To Buy Now

Diamonds are a bride’s best friend—especially when they’re on sale. Fortunately for us, fine jewelry brand Mejuri just announced its first-ever "Diamond Week" sale. From February 1st until February 11th (just in time for Valentine’s Day), Mejuri is offering 15% off all diamond pieces, including some of their most popular styles.
Us Weekly

Get Ready to Live in This Loungewear Set for the Foreseeable Future

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. And the award for the coziest, chicest fashion trend goes to… matching loungewear sets! To absolutely no one’s surprise. Co-ord sets have become extremely popular over the past couple of years, and there’s just no catching up to […]
ETOnline.com

The 10 Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend: Patagonia, lululemon, Columbia and More

As we head into February and the temperatures drop, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, UGG, Columbia, and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.
ETOnline.com

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Ends This Weekend: Shop The Best Last-Minute Deals On Handbags and Shoes

To celebrate making it through the first week of the new year, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to a much-needed wardrobe addition or two. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. For one final weekend, Tory Burch's already-reduced purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish wardrobe additions are an extra 25% off.
sneakernews.com

The Reebok Shaq Attaq Returns In The OG “Black Azure” Colorway

No sneaker is ever truly forgotten, as footwear brands will often bring about the return of past classics when the time is most opportune. Fall 2022, for example, saw the resurrection of the Shaq Attaq, which — following the reappearance of an original colorway — has joined Reebok’s licensed collaborations with Street Fighter and DC Comics. Thankfully, the signature won’t be left behind in 2022, as it’s confirmed to be reissuing the “Black Azure” colorway.
Complex

Latto’s Used Underwear eBay Auction Taken Down Due to ‘Health and Hygiene Standards’

A bidding war over Latto’s used underwear came to an uneventful end on Monday, with eBay removing the listing over health violations. Over the weekend, a social media troll called out Latto for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two different occasions. “Can’t afford new panties?” the Twitter user wrote on a picture of the rapper wearing the same pair of underwear.
hypebeast.com

Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued

Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
sneakernews.com

Vivid Blue Gradient Casts USA Themes Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3

While not as popular as its earlier Air Max counterparts, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 continues to produce a steady stream of releases for its cult-like following across the globe. Further rendering disparate concoctions of its synonymous gradient aesthetic, a red white and blue tonal connection to the United States now sets down across the revitalized silhouette.
Popculture

J.Crew Is Having a 60% Off Sale Right Now, But It's For Today Only, So Hurry

Sales like this don't come along every day at J.Crew. You can already get deeply discounted items on its sales page, but for today only, J.Crew is offering 60% off on top of the savings already applied. But you have to order today in order to get the extra savings. Just use the code EXTRA at checkout for applied sales items. These fashion picks will go quickly, so shop now to make sure that your favorite item is still available in your size.
Grazia USA

You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection

Words Sarah Tarca Whatever your feelings are about Emily in Paris, can we all just agree that Mindy (played by Ashley Park) is the best character on the show? A sassy, fiercely loyal feminist who can somehow make latex look good, she’s a far better friend than Emily, and someone we’d all personally like in... The post You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection appeared first on Grazia USA.
Daily Beast

Score Extra Savings on Last-minute Valentine’s Day Gifts With These Coupon Codes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Valentine’s Day is officially less than two weeks away now, which means if you’re looking to find the perfect gift for your sweetheart this year, time is running out! Fortunately, there are still plenty of solid last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts to shop. Photo gifts are a great last-minute Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or Palentine’s Day gift, and there are tons of deals to be found on them this weekend. We’ve roundup up the best Valentine’s Day photo gift coupon codes to help you save below.
WRAL News

Kohl's: Clearance up to 85% off, women's ankle boots only $11.24 (reg. $49.99), men's adidas only $15 (reg. $60)

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you make a purchase. Kohl's has some great deals right now including clearance on sale up to 85% off, Croft & Barrow Women's Ankle Boots in multiple colors for only $11.24 (reg. $49.99), Cuddl Duds Plush Throw only $9.99 (reg. $49.99), Men's adidas Essential Pullover Hoodies only $15 (reg. $60), Jammies for your Families pajamas and slippers up to 80% off and more!
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi to sell bags filled with £10 worth of food for just £3.30 at all 990 shops

Aldi is rolling out its partnership with the world’s largest surplus food platform, Too Good To Go, across all of its 990 UK stores. Following a successful trial last year, the supermarket is now offering surplus food bags available nationwide, in a bid to tackle food waste while also offering even lower prices to customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy