Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
The 14 Best Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Now During the Amazon New Year Sale
The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with […]
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale and 75% off on handbags, wallets, and clothing
The holidays are over but Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Treat yourself or someone you love with a wardrobe or accessory update by Kate Spade and save big on handbags, wallets, clothing, and jewelry. You have to check it out. Shop here for the Surprise Kate Spade Sale:...
brides.com
Mejuri Is Having Their First-Ever "Diamond Week" Sale—Here Are the 5 Best Pieces To Buy Now
Diamonds are a bride’s best friend—especially when they’re on sale. Fortunately for us, fine jewelry brand Mejuri just announced its first-ever "Diamond Week" sale. From February 1st until February 11th (just in time for Valentine’s Day), Mejuri is offering 15% off all diamond pieces, including some of their most popular styles.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
Get Ready to Live in This Loungewear Set for the Foreseeable Future
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. And the award for the coziest, chicest fashion trend goes to… matching loungewear sets! To absolutely no one’s surprise. Co-ord sets have become extremely popular over the past couple of years, and there’s just no catching up to […]
ETOnline.com
The 10 Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend: Patagonia, lululemon, Columbia and More
As we head into February and the temperatures drop, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, UGG, Columbia, and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.
ETOnline.com
The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale Ends This Weekend: Shop The Best Last-Minute Deals On Handbags and Shoes
To celebrate making it through the first week of the new year, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to a much-needed wardrobe addition or two. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your winter wardrobe with can't-miss deals. We're talking designer bags and shoes under $200, ultra-discounted apparel, and accessories starting at $30. For one final weekend, Tory Burch's already-reduced purses, boots, wallets, and other stylish wardrobe additions are an extra 25% off.
sneakernews.com
The Reebok Shaq Attaq Returns In The OG “Black Azure” Colorway
No sneaker is ever truly forgotten, as footwear brands will often bring about the return of past classics when the time is most opportune. Fall 2022, for example, saw the resurrection of the Shaq Attaq, which — following the reappearance of an original colorway — has joined Reebok’s licensed collaborations with Street Fighter and DC Comics. Thankfully, the signature won’t be left behind in 2022, as it’s confirmed to be reissuing the “Black Azure” colorway.
Complex
Latto’s Used Underwear eBay Auction Taken Down Due to ‘Health and Hygiene Standards’
A bidding war over Latto’s used underwear came to an uneventful end on Monday, with eBay removing the listing over health violations. Over the weekend, a social media troll called out Latto for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two different occasions. “Can’t afford new panties?” the Twitter user wrote on a picture of the rapper wearing the same pair of underwear.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
sneakernews.com
Vivid Blue Gradient Casts USA Themes Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While not as popular as its earlier Air Max counterparts, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 continues to produce a steady stream of releases for its cult-like following across the globe. Further rendering disparate concoctions of its synonymous gradient aesthetic, a red white and blue tonal connection to the United States now sets down across the revitalized silhouette.
Popculture
J.Crew Is Having a 60% Off Sale Right Now, But It's For Today Only, So Hurry
Sales like this don't come along every day at J.Crew. You can already get deeply discounted items on its sales page, but for today only, J.Crew is offering 60% off on top of the savings already applied. But you have to order today in order to get the extra savings. Just use the code EXTRA at checkout for applied sales items. These fashion picks will go quickly, so shop now to make sure that your favorite item is still available in your size.
You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection
Words Sarah Tarca Whatever your feelings are about Emily in Paris, can we all just agree that Mindy (played by Ashley Park) is the best character on the show? A sassy, fiercely loyal feminist who can somehow make latex look good, she’s a far better friend than Emily, and someone we’d all personally like in... The post You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection appeared first on Grazia USA.
This brand-new, blinged-out Minnie Mouse Backpack is 20% off right now
It's covered in rose-gold sequins.
Introducing the Comfiest and Fluffiest Lounge Set on Amazon
When you slip into the fluffy fleece two-piece set from Gihuo, we can guarantee that you'll never want to take it off — details
Daily Beast
Score Extra Savings on Last-minute Valentine’s Day Gifts With These Coupon Codes
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Valentine’s Day is officially less than two weeks away now, which means if you’re looking to find the perfect gift for your sweetheart this year, time is running out! Fortunately, there are still plenty of solid last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts to shop. Photo gifts are a great last-minute Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or Palentine’s Day gift, and there are tons of deals to be found on them this weekend. We’ve roundup up the best Valentine’s Day photo gift coupon codes to help you save below.
Kohl's: Clearance up to 85% off, women's ankle boots only $11.24 (reg. $49.99), men's adidas only $15 (reg. $60)
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you make a purchase. Kohl's has some great deals right now including clearance on sale up to 85% off, Croft & Barrow Women's Ankle Boots in multiple colors for only $11.24 (reg. $49.99), Cuddl Duds Plush Throw only $9.99 (reg. $49.99), Men's adidas Essential Pullover Hoodies only $15 (reg. $60), Jammies for your Families pajamas and slippers up to 80% off and more!
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi to sell bags filled with £10 worth of food for just £3.30 at all 990 shops
Aldi is rolling out its partnership with the world’s largest surplus food platform, Too Good To Go, across all of its 990 UK stores. Following a successful trial last year, the supermarket is now offering surplus food bags available nationwide, in a bid to tackle food waste while also offering even lower prices to customers.
Comments / 0