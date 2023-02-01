ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Identify Two Killed on Elkay Lane

The Green Bay Police Department has released the identities of the two women who were killed last weekend. The bodies of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski of Green Bay and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor of Bellevue were found in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday. 48-year-old Richard Sotka the Second...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County chase; driver arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after going on a chase with deputies that ended with a crash in Fond du Lac County. Officials said around 3 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy pulled over a vehicle...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County

A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wayman gets life sentence, no parole, for 2020 murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sturgeon Bay Police Identify Man Found Dead in the Road

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has identified the man that was found dead in a roadway this week. 61-year-old Carl Russel Johnson was found lying in the roadway in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be determined, however, the medical...
STURGEON BAY, WI
whby.com

Furhman guilty of attempted homicide of school resource officer

OSHKOSH, WI — A jury finds Grant Fuhrman guilty of Attempted First Degree Homicide. The verdict was announced just before 7:00 P.M. Friday. Furhman was charge with stabbing of Officer Mike Wissink with a barbecue fork in Wissink’s office at Oshkosh West High School in 2019. Furhman was a student at the high school at the time of the incident.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge

OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Tessie A. Wells, 30, Manitowoc, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl on 1/1/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for six and a half (6.5) years. Two and a half (2.5) years initial confinement followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 149 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of setting house on fire while ex-husband was inside, charged with arson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
GREEN BAY, WI

