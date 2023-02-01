Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Identify Two Killed on Elkay Lane
The Green Bay Police Department has released the identities of the two women who were killed last weekend. The bodies of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski of Green Bay and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor of Bellevue were found in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday. 48-year-old Richard Sotka the Second...
wearegreenbay.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase; driver arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after going on a chase with deputies that ended with a crash in Fond du Lac County. Officials said around 3 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy pulled over a vehicle...
wearegreenbay.com
seehafernews.com
Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County
A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
Fox11online.com
Wayman gets life sentence, no parole, for 2020 murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide for...
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
seehafernews.com
Sturgeon Bay Police Identify Man Found Dead in the Road
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has identified the man that was found dead in a roadway this week. 61-year-old Carl Russel Johnson was found lying in the roadway in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be determined, however, the medical...
whby.com
Furhman guilty of attempted homicide of school resource officer
OSHKOSH, WI — A jury finds Grant Fuhrman guilty of Attempted First Degree Homicide. The verdict was announced just before 7:00 P.M. Friday. Furhman was charge with stabbing of Officer Mike Wissink with a barbecue fork in Wissink’s office at Oshkosh West High School in 2019. Furhman was a student at the high school at the time of the incident.
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
whby.com
Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge
OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tessie A. Wells, 30, Manitowoc, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl on 1/1/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for six and a half (6.5) years. Two and a half (2.5) years initial confinement followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 149 days sentence credit.
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
wearegreenbay.com
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of setting house on fire while ex-husband was inside, charged with arson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.
94.3 Jack FM
Attorney for Teen Charged in Green Bay Homicide Wants Statements to Police Tossed Out
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the...
WBAY Green Bay
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
