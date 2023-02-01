Read full article on original website
Day of disruption in U.K. as hundreds of thousands join strike
Thousands of demonstrators wave banners as they stand near Downing Street in Westminster in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Up to half a million workers are expected to go on strike across the U.K. in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade. Thousands of schools will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers walk out of their jobs on the same day. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC
Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
Omagh bombing: Government expected to confirm decision on public inquiry
A decision on whether to order a public inquiry into the Omagh bombing is expected to be made on Thursday. The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is due to to make a statement in the House of Commons. It follows long-running legal action brought by a relative of one of...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
BBC
Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Ireland - Warren Gatland's return spoiled by clinical visitors
Tries: Doris, Ryan, Lowe, Van der Flier Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pens: Sexton 2. Warren Gatland's return was spoiled by Ireland as the world's number one side humbled Wales in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff. Ireland's storming start saw tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan and James...
BBC
Rishi Sunak under pressure over what he knew about claims against Dominic Raab
Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure to explain what he knew about the bullying allegations against Dominic Raab when he appointed him deputy PM. The prime minister's spokeswoman would only rule out him being aware of "formal complaints" when he gave his ally the job in October. Pressed on whether...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
FA Cup on TV: Live fifth-round games selected for BBC broadcast
Dates: 28 February - 1 March Coverage: Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United (28 February, 19:45 GMT), Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (1 March 19:55 GMT) Leeds United's FA Cup fifth-round game against Fulham or Sunderland and Tottenham's trip to either Wrexham or Sheffield United will be shown live across the BBC.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
BBC
Belfast exhibition captures what it means to be homeless
Nobody dreams they will end up homeless, but a new exhibition lays bare the nightmare for thousands of people across Northern Ireland. Stark photographs - many taken by people without permanent homes - are on display in the centre of Belfast. The exhibition, Still Somebody - Voices for Change, is...
