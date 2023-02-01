Thousands of demonstrators wave banners as they stand near Downing Street in Westminster in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Up to half a million workers are expected to go on strike across the U.K. in what's shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade. Thousands of schools will close some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers walk out of their jobs on the same day. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

3 DAYS AGO