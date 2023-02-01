Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Police in Savannah shut down roads around federal courthouse due to safety concerns
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah have shut off several roads surrounding the construction of the federal courthouse due to safety concerns. The roads are closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Whitaker Street between Broughton and York streets and State Street between Bull...
WJCL
Man pushing broken down car off the road in Savannah hit by driver, victim critically injured
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE: Video of Police in Savannah shutting down roads around federal courthouse due to safety concerns. A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after someone crashed into him while he pushed his disabled car off of a Savannah road, according to police. Savannah Police Department released...
Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor-trailer fire backed up traffic on Interstate 16 Friday afternoon. The incident happened on I-16 eastbound near exit 147. Emergency crews were seen extinguishing the blaze. There’s no word yet on any injuries. Visit wsav.com/traffic for more traffic updates.
Man seriously injured while moving broken-down car on Eisenhower Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving serious injuries. Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Noble Oaks Drive. According to the SPD, 21-year-old Kevin Deal and a Good Samaritan were moving his broken-down Honda Accord […]
wtoc.com
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton city leaders recently signed an agreement with Hyundai to build a gas pipeline for Metaplant America in Bryan County. The new pipes will add capacity along Claxton’s gas line that runs near Hyundai’s construction site. Even though Claxton is nearly 30 miles away,...
Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns after break-ins
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. This week, Tyler Kopkas invited the police chiefs of Savannah and Chatham County as well as city leaders and business owners to his restaurant on Victory Drive. The lunch meeting focused on homelessness, crime and challenges the Starland […]
wtoc.com
House fire in Liberty Co. leaves one person without a home
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is without a home after a fire on Thursday night in Liberty County. According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Derby, the fire began just after 9 p.m. at a two story house on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Road. The second...
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
WJCL
Police in Beaufort investigate shooting at apartment complex
BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night. It happened at the Waters at Ribaut apartment complex on Duke Street. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital after being found in the doorway of an apartment, according to police.
WJCL
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam trying to get people to pay money to get rid of a warrant. Deputies say, so far, they’ve received several reports of this scam with callers telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says as part of the scam, people receive a phone call telling them about the warrant.
Seoyon E-HWA invests $76 million in Chatham County facility
Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier, is investing almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “We hope that it will not only provide new jobs in the region but also contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production,” said Seoyon E-Hwa chairman Ryu Yang-seok.
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters
A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
WJCL
Beaufort County most at risk in nation for climate change impact
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County will be the most at-risk county in the country by 2050 because of climate change. That's according to a new study put together by ProPublica. The study looked at the impacts of climate change throughout the United States; wildfires and drought in the...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Coroner's office names victim of deadly Deans Bridge Rd. crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Deans Bridge Rd. Wednesday morning. The coroner's office has identified the victim as eighty-one-year-old Lewis Melson of Sylvania. Melson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center from the scene of the crash ad pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 a.m.
wtoc.com
Garden City residents speak against development near Rossignol Hill neighborhood
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Land that a family has passed down for half a century is at the center of controversy. It’s already zoned industrial and developers want to build a warehouse, but residents in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood packed a town hall meeting to say they’ve had enough.
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
WJCL
Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
Comments / 0