Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

Tractor-trailer fire backs up traffic on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor-trailer fire backed up traffic on Interstate 16 Friday afternoon. The incident happened on I-16 eastbound near exit 147. Emergency crews were seen extinguishing the blaze. There’s no word yet on any injuries. Visit wsav.com/traffic for more traffic updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man seriously injured while moving broken-down car on Eisenhower Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving serious injuries. Officials said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Noble Oaks Drive. According to the SPD, 21-year-old Kevin Deal and a Good Samaritan were moving his broken-down Honda Accord […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton city leaders recently signed an agreement with Hyundai to build a gas pipeline for Metaplant America in Bryan County. The new pipes will add capacity along Claxton’s gas line that runs near Hyundai’s construction site. Even though Claxton is nearly 30 miles away,...
CLAXTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns after break-ins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. This week, Tyler Kopkas invited the police chiefs of Savannah and Chatham County as well as city leaders and business owners to his restaurant on Victory Drive. The lunch meeting focused on homelessness, crime and challenges the Starland […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Beaufort investigate shooting at apartment complex

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night. It happened at the Waters at Ribaut apartment complex on Duke Street. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital after being found in the doorway of an apartment, according to police.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam trying to get people to pay money to get rid of a warrant. Deputies say, so far, they’ve received several reports of this scam with callers telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says as part of the scam, people receive a phone call telling them about the warrant.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces charges surrounding thefts of catalytic converters

A Ridgeland man is facing numerous charges in connection with the thefts of approximately 35 catalytic converters in Bluffton, Ridgeland, and in Jasper County, the Hardeeville Police Department said in a news release. Kyle Andrew Wyatt, 36, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, and charged with unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Grice Connect

Bulloch County man charged with insurance fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Coroner's office names victim of deadly Deans Bridge Rd. crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Deans Bridge Rd. Wednesday morning. The coroner's office has identified the victim as eighty-one-year-old Lewis Melson of Sylvania. Melson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center from the scene of the crash ad pronounced dead shortly before 10:30 a.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA

