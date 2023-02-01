The UK enjoyed its third sunniest January on record last month, with many areas seeing more than 50% more hours of sunshine than usual, the Met Office said.This was despite the overall temperature and rainfall remaining close to long-term levels, with a cold snap in the middle of the month offset by milder weather at the start of the year.An average of 63.1 hours of sunshine were recorded across the UK last month, making it the third sunniest January after 1959 (69.7 hours) and 2001 (66.5 hours).☀ It was the third sunniest Jan on record for the UK, but it...

