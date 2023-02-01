Read full article on original website
Related
Holy Bat Dad! New Batman Movie Reboot Will Feature Robin As Bruce’s Son
Get ready for a whole new kind of Batman movie. As revealed by James Gunn — AKA the guy who directed Guardians of the Galaxy and is now overseeing all film, television, and animation projects at DC — the entire DC movie and TV landscape is about to change. And, perhaps the most surprising new project in this lineup is a film called The Brave and the Bold, a Batman movie in which Bruce Wayne will team up with Robin. But this time, there’s a twist, Robin is his son.
15 Years Later, The Greatest Stop Motion Duo Will Finally Get A New Movie
Over, thirty years ago, in December 1983, the second ever Wallace and Gromit animated short, The Wrong Trousers, was released. And now, in the year of that anniversary, Aardman animation has confirmed that the celebration will happen concurrently with the production of a brand-new Wallace and Gromit full-length future film.
These Are the Most Popular Kids’ Shows in America
Thanks to the proliferation of cable channels and streaming services, there are more kids’ TV shows around today than ever before. Long gone are the days when Sesame Street and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood were the most popular kids’ shows on TV simply because they were the only kids’ shows on TV. Don’t get us wrong—those PBS classics are still popular kids’ shows—but there’s a lot more competition nowadays amongst shows jostling for screentime supremacy.
RIP Tom Verlaine: His 5 Essential Albums, From Television And Beyond
Punk pioneer Tom Verlaine has died at 73. For serious rock and punk fans, the loss of this guitarist and singer cuts deep. But, if you’re unfamiliar with Verlaine’s brilliant music, or it’s been a while since you’ve revisited his excellent music, there’s never been a better time. Certainly best known as the founder of the ‘70s punk band Television, Verlaine’s music spans five decades and is way more varied than his early reputation suggests.
Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 Season 2 Is Coming: Here's Everything We Know
Saddle up! Paramount+ just renewed 1923 for a second season. It only makes sense, of course. Fans of the Yellowstone franchise immediately embraced the prequel series, which follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family and their travails in rural Montana. Series creator Taylor Sheridan not only crafted an engrossing prequel story, but he wrangled a stellar cast that includes Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Clara Dutton, and many more. Flashbacks and younger versions of various characters — plus a few pointed namedrops — serve as the connective tissue between Yellowstone, 1923, and Sheridan’s other prequel, 1883.
Fatherly
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0