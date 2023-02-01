Get ready for a whole new kind of Batman movie. As revealed by James Gunn — AKA the guy who directed Guardians of the Galaxy and is now overseeing all film, television, and animation projects at DC — the entire DC movie and TV landscape is about to change. And, perhaps the most surprising new project in this lineup is a film called The Brave and the Bold, a Batman movie in which Bruce Wayne will team up with Robin. But this time, there’s a twist, Robin is his son.

4 DAYS AGO