Current Publishing
Songbook Foundation partners with Story Cottage for Perfect Hamony
To advance one of its signature community outreach programs, the Great American Songbook Foundation has begun a partnership with Story Cottage, a new memory care housing option from Senior Home Companions in Carmel and Indianapolis. The partnership supports Perfect Harmony, a music resource for older adults developed by the Songbook...
readthereporter.com
Committee co-chairs announced for Center’s 2023 gala
Annual Center Celebration will include headline performance by Amy Grant. Three local residents have volunteered to lead the steering committee for this year’s fall fundraising gala at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The Center Celebration 2023 presented by Ice Miller is scheduled for Sept. 23 at...
readthereporter.com
Hot concert at the Palladium!
Full house for CSO & Serpentine Fire on ‘Saturday Nite’ because . . . ‘Reasons’. Carmel Symphony Orchestra and Serpentine Fire performed to a sold-out crowd at the Palladium in Carmel on Saturday night. Reporter photos by Stu Clampitt.
Current Publishing
Horror book fair to feature Lawrence Township author
KimAnn Schultz is eager to share her love of horror writing. “I’m most looking forward to being surrounded by like-minded creative contributors for the day and being part of an event that will draw local fans of the genres,” said Schultz, who lives in Lawrence Township. “The horror and sci-fi communities are a great and diverse confluence of general smarts, good natured-ness and edgy-illustrative style statements.”
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Arts plans Valentine’s Day events
Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville plans to hold Valentine’s Day events Feb. 11 and 14 with crafts and activities for all ages. The organization will host its “Valentine’s Day For All” event that goes hand-in-hand with the Nickel Plate Arts Judge Stone House gallery for the month of February, Temptation: In Words & Pictures, which features the most tempting subject matter ranging from the delicious to the risque of writers, poets, painters, potters and more.
Valentine's Day Dinner Dance in Indianapolis, IN
Hit the historic Indiana Roof Ballroom with your boo this V-Day.
WISH-TV
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. Dogs from 200 different...
New Plainfield bakery focuses on inclusion while offering homemade treats
'Everyone is welcome at our table': Mama Bird Bakery is hoping to make a difference one treat at a time and it starts with their employees.
Kids Empire Indoor Entertainment Center Coming to Indianapolis’ South Side
Kids Empire is coming to Indianapolis and it looks like a lot of fun! Kids Empire is an indoor entertainment center for children ages 12 and under. According to the address provided, this giant indoor play place will be on the south side of Indianapolis near the former Incredible Pizza Company and Old Time Pottery.
'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1
INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
munciejournal.com
31st Annual Muncie Model Train Show To Be Held At Delaware County Fairgrounds
MUNCIE, IN—The Muncie and Western Model Railroad Club has announced its 31st Annual Muncie Model Train Show. The event will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the train show will benefit the Muncie Children’s Museum. Admission...
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic receives $35K grant
A nonprofit organization based in Westfield serving uninsured and underinsured clients has received a $35,000 grant from Hamilton County. Heart and Soul Clinic was among a dozen nonprofit organizations in the area that received grant funding from Hamilton County. In total, the nonprofits received more than $750,000 in support for 2023, officials said.
Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
‘It’s priceless’ | A missing bracelet connects 2 strangers decades later in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Until last week, Suzy Elliot and Bob Barthel were complete strangers. They didn’t know they had something very special in common. “This is the front of the house when we moved in. My parents moved there in 55, the year I was born, and then the front of your house looked like this,” Elliot said holding up two photos.
Current Publishing
Zionsville honors retired Zionsville Community Schools superintendent
Mayor Emily Styron declared Jan. 31 Dr. Scott Robison Day in Zionsville. Robinson retired as superintendent of Zionsville Community Schools at the end of January. He had served as superintendent since 2006. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville)
WIBC.com
Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor
Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
Current Publishing
Local mom helps place exchange students in Fishers
Fishers resident Diane Yows was looking for a job that would allow her to spend more time with family and get involved with the community. With the Council for Educational Travel USA, or CETUSA, she found what she was looking for. “I’ve been doing this for just over a year,”...
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
WISH-TV
Noblesville teacher creates ‘class family’ and ‘at home’ classroom
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — At Hinkle Creek Elementary School, students in the third grade understand the meaning of family. It’s all thanks to their teacher, Nathaniel Truitt, and his “class family.”. Truitt is the January winner of the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station,...
WISH-TV
David Millbern: 100 Years of Men in Love
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor, director, and producer David Millbern, joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his film “100 Years of Men In Love.”. The film highlights photos of male partnerships in the 1850s and 1950s. You can find the film on Amazon Prime!
