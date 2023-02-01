ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Current Publishing

Songbook Foundation partners with Story Cottage for Perfect Hamony

To advance one of its signature community outreach programs, the Great American Songbook Foundation has begun a partnership with Story Cottage, a new memory care housing option from Senior Home Companions in Carmel and Indianapolis. The partnership supports Perfect Harmony, a music resource for older adults developed by the Songbook...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Committee co-chairs announced for Center’s 2023 gala

Annual Center Celebration will include headline performance by Amy Grant. Three local residents have volunteered to lead the steering committee for this year’s fall fundraising gala at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The Center Celebration 2023 presented by Ice Miller is scheduled for Sept. 23 at...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Hot concert at the Palladium!

Full house for CSO & Serpentine Fire on ‘Saturday Nite’ because . . . ‘Reasons’. Carmel Symphony Orchestra and Serpentine Fire performed to a sold-out crowd at the Palladium in Carmel on Saturday night. Reporter photos by Stu Clampitt.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Horror book fair to feature Lawrence Township author

KimAnn Schultz is eager to share her love of horror writing. “I’m most looking forward to being surrounded by like-minded creative contributors for the day and being part of an event that will draw local fans of the genres,” said Schultz, who lives in Lawrence Township. “The horror and sci-fi communities are a great and diverse confluence of general smarts, good natured-ness and edgy-illustrative style statements.”
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Nickel Plate Arts plans Valentine’s Day events

Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville plans to hold Valentine’s Day events Feb. 11 and 14 with crafts and activities for all ages. The organization will host its “Valentine’s Day For All” event that goes hand-in-hand with the Nickel Plate Arts Judge Stone House gallery for the month of February, Temptation: In Words & Pictures, which features the most tempting subject matter ranging from the delicious to the risque of writers, poets, painters, potters and more.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. Dogs from 200 different...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1

INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Heart and Soul Clinic receives $35K grant

A nonprofit organization based in Westfield serving uninsured and underinsured clients has received a $35,000 grant from Hamilton County. Heart and Soul Clinic was among a dozen nonprofit organizations in the area that received grant funding from Hamilton County. In total, the nonprofits received more than $750,000 in support for 2023, officials said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse

Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor

Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
PENDLETON, IN
Current Publishing

Local mom helps place exchange students in Fishers

Fishers resident Diane Yows was looking for a job that would allow her to spend more time with family and get involved with the community. With the Council for Educational Travel USA, or CETUSA, she found what she was looking for. “I’ve been doing this for just over a year,”...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Downtown Carmel fire

Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

David Millbern: 100 Years of Men in Love

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor, director, and producer David Millbern, joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his film “100 Years of Men In Love.”. The film highlights photos of male partnerships in the 1850s and 1950s. You can find the film on Amazon Prime!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

