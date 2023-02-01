One of the best small town restaurants in Kansas is in the tiny town of Altoona, which has a population of around 350. You’d be forgiven for thinking that there’s likely not anything that delicious in a place so small. However, at least in this case, you’d definitely be wrong! Altoona is home to Prairie Nut Hut, a delicious spot that serves up incredible meals and doesn’t take itself too seriously. One of the most popular menu items here has quite the cult following: mountain oysters.

ALTOONA, KS ・ 24 DAYS AGO