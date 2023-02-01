Read full article on original website
Man Dies After Car Crash In Osage County, OHP Says
A Bartlesville man has died following a car crash in Osage County Thursday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. Joseph Harris, 60, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash, OHP said. OHP said while another vehicle in front of Harris began to...
Parsons man dies after head on crash in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Parsons man loses his life after a head-on crash in Wilson County, Kansas. It happened Tuesday, January 31, around 6:00 pm on US 400, about .3 mile East of K39. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old James White, Jr. of Parsons died at the...
Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash
A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
Truck Hits Building, Subject Arrested for DUI Suspicion
A subject is arrested for suspicion of DUI after a truck runs into a building in Bartlesville causing minor damage. Sergeant Chris Neal of the Bartlesville Police Department's (BPD) Criminal Investigations Division says a single vehicle appeared to have left the roadway near the Nowata and Silver Lake Road intersection. Sgt. Neal says the truck left the road at Nowata Road and Oakdale Drive. He says a subject was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
Man arrested for multiple thefts in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. - The Independence Police Department arrested a 54-year-old suspect for his alleged involvement in multiple thefts.
Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County
A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
Middle School student stabbed with pencil
CHANUTE, Ks - Caleb Bench is a 7th grader at Royster Middle School.
Three Arrested in Caney on Search Warrant
The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests three individuals after serving a search warrant on Thursday morning. According to the CPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 Block of Wesr 4th Street. The domestic disturbance resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa for obstructing an officer. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she later posted bond.
Bartlesville Man Seen On Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Jan. 26 for alleged domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, Jonathan Edward Frazier followed the victim home and attacked the victim, throwing her down on to her driveway and they fought until the victim was able to get out from under Frazier.
