Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Fed's Daly sees policy rate rising to least 5.1%, then a hold
(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said the 5.1% policy rate that most Fed policymakers thought as of December would ultimately be needed is a "good indicator" for where policy is going, but the central bank could take rates even higher. "I'm prepared to do...
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Gold nurses steep losses as dollar rebounds ahead of nonfarm payrolls
Investing.com -- Gold prices inched higher on Friday after pulling back sharply from nine-month highs in the prior session as the dollar rebounded in anticipation of key nonfarm payrolls data, while other economic readings showed some strength in the labor market. While the Federal Reserve recently noted that inflation was...
Fed Postures as States Grow Alarmed at Currency Debasement
As the Federal Reserve winds down its rate hiking campaign, precious metals bulls are anticipating a favorable environment for gains ahead. On Wednesday, Fed policymakers raised their benchmark rate by just a quarter point. Chairman Jerome Powell also delivered remarks widely interpreted by markets as dovish. He suggested the Fed was close to declaring victory over inflation.
U.S. stocks erase losses after big January jobs number
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks recovered earlier losses on Friday after surprisingly strong job growth in January. At 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was flat. All three indexes started the day falling after the jobs report.
ATOM Indicators Predict Bull Run Despite Hitting New 30-Day High
ATOM Indicators Predict Bull Run Despite Hitting New 30-Day High. Recent research predicts a lengthy bull run in the foreseeable future. Bullish momentum drives ATOM to a new 30-day high of $15.12. Bulls must exert pressure to drive ATOM prices to new heights. The Cosmos (ATOM) market has suffered a...
S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC
© Reuters S&P 500, Nasdaq continue to rally; analysts discuss what's next post-FOMC. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its first meeting of the year. By delivering a 25bps hike, the Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes after it hiked by 50bps in December and by 75bps at each of its previous four meetings.
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
Lula's latest attack on Brazil's central bank weighs on markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) -A new wave of criticism from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his Cabinet against the central bank weighed on financial markets on Friday, which were also reeling from surprisingly strong U.S. employment data. Lula resumed an offensive against the central bank in a Thursday TV...
NFIB Survey Suggests a Recession Is Coming
The most recent NFIB (National Federation Of Independent Business) survey is sending a strong signal of an economic recession. In 2019, the NFIB survey, combined with an inverted yield curve, suggested an impending recession. In 2020, those signals became a reality. As in 2019, we see many of the same...
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures settled at $82.17 a barrel, shedding 67 cents, or 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $75.88 a barrel, down...
U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. military fighter aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, drawing to a close a dramatic saga that drew a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations. "We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our...
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
