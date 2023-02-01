Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KKTV
Colorado Springs school district to delay plan to change start and end times
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy School District 20 (ASD20) announced Friday that they will no longer implement the new school start and end times they shared with the public in January in the 2023-24 school year. In a release from ASD20, school district officials said they would be delaying...
KKTV
Academy District 20 parents make their voice heard about time changes at school board meeting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple parents are making their concerns heard about the new start times for the largest school district in the area. Academy District 20 announced their plans to change those times for next school year last week. The meeting room at D20′s headquarters was filled with...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education
“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado superintendent’s mid-year departure raises questions and causes concerns for teachers
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School District 14 in Manitou Springs has parted ways with Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Domangue and that has prompted teachers to question the school board’s decision to go forward with this action in the middle of a school year. This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara...
Pueblo YMCA introduces community weekends
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The YMCA of Pueblo announced it is welcoming the public with Community Weekends in 2023. Prospective members of the YMCA will have the opportunity to try the YMCA and learn more about the organization. The YMCA of Pueblo has been serving the Pueblo community for 134 years. The Pueblo YMCA offers two […]
KKTV
Thousands sign petition against new Academy District 20 start times
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over 2000 people have signed a petition opposing the changes coming to Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs. “When we first heard the announcement, we said how we gonna make this work I’m gonna have to quit my job,” Lindsey Jensen said. Jensen...
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
Daily Record
Five students from Cañon City, Florence named to University of Colorado Boulder College of Arts and Sciences’ Dean’s List
Five exceptional undergraduates from Cañon City and Florence have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Colorado Boulder’s College of Arts and Sciences. To be included on this list—which includes a notation on their transcript and a letter from the dean—students must complete at least 12 credit hours of CU Boulder coursework in a semester and earn a term GPA of 3.750 or better.
Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
KDVR.com
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
Get a Glimpse Inside of Colorado’s Glamorous Glen Eyrie Castle
Directly below the towering Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, sits another stunning Centennial State landmark called the Glen Eyrie Castle. The massive Colorado castle dates back to 1871. It originally belonged to the founder of Colorado Springs, William Jackson Palmer. In addition to establishing the city of Colorado Springs, Palmer was also president of The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad and a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War. The prominent Coloradan lived with his wife and three daughters at Glen Eyrie for 38 years.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
13 Investigates: Pumped up Promises; Owner of closed gym accused of charging members, not paying employees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Just before Thanksgiving, North Academy Fitness seemingly shuttered its doors. A note taped to the front door of the gym off North Academy Blvd. vaguely explained the closure. Customers, who often pay monthly dues, said they had no idea it was shutting down. "I went to the gym to work The post 13 Investigates: Pumped up Promises; Owner of closed gym accused of charging members, not paying employees appeared first on KRDO.
Big renovations coming to Dutch Clark Stadium
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dutch Clark Stadium will receive two phases of renovations from $5.2 million in tax incremental financing. Pueblo School District (D60) and the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) shared the news on Wednesday morning of the new improvements coming to the iconic stadium. “In this particular case, we had an economic development project […]
KDVR.com
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
