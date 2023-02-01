ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Couple on trek to walk every street in The Villages

Though Judy Mulh loves walking, she realized one day she didn’t want to do it alone. To bring her husband, Ken — who was comparably less enchanted with walking — on board, six years ago she came up with a challenge for them. “I said to him,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County

Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

$1.4 million awarded to Ocala for broadband internet expansion

The City of Ocala has been awarded over $1.4 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet in Marion County. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for underserved communities in Florida. In total, over $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 counties, which will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

February events in Wildwood offer something for everyone

For a short month, the Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department is hosting plenty of fun events in February for everyone to enjoy. The department will put on Black History Month events, a father-daughter dance and an event called Astronomy Day. Also, The historic Baker House in Wildwood will host a...
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital Board agrees to settlement; closes more doors to past

The Citrus County Hospital Board this week is closing a long chapter in the troubling saga that led to the lease of what’s now HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. The hospital board trustees agreed to settle with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency which oversees the government healthcare programs and the money they dole out. The settlement includes the hospital board, which owns the Inverness hospital and leases it to Hospital Corporation of America, to repay CMS $319,552.
INVERNESS, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Final weigh-in doesn’t disappoint at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – Despite contrary conditions on the final day, the Top 25 still sacked them up to finish out the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Check out the scene from a packed-out weigh-in with local champ Kennie Steverson. This Toyota...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Day 1 rolls at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Harris Chain of Lakes has the honor of kicking off the 2023 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Southern Division. This year, a full field of 260 boats will lead the charge, with pros and Strike King co-anglers from Florida to Canada ready to take on the challenge. To start, the weather is nearly perfect with no fog and calm and warm conditions. It feels like someone is going to catch a giant off a bed today.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Big Update on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

For years, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) structure has allowed Disney to have a great amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Florida. But all that could be changing soon. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy