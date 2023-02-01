ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:58 p.m. EST

Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska. LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport. After the plane lost the use of one of its engines about 70 miles west of Lincoln, the pilot turned around. Grant said the pilot landed the plane safely at the Lincoln Airport at 11:41 a.m. He said the passengers and crew were waiting for a replacement aircraft, which was expected to arrive later in the afternoon and take them on to Las Vegas.
LINCOLN, NE
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Aside from the government response,...
KANSAS STATE
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
OREGON STATE
Report: Another Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America

BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
BILLINGS, MT
No plans to take down Chinese balloon spotted over Montana airspace

The Chinese balloon spotted over Montana will not be shot down due to risk of damage or injury to people below, according to the U.S. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday the balloon was used for meteorological purposes and strayed off course due to wind. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is...
MONTANA STATE
China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
MONTANA STATE
We’re in a bifurcated housing market correction—just look at these 4 charts

Speaking to clients in spring 2022, researchers at John Burns Real Estate Consulting made their case for why the red-hot U.S. housing market would soon plunge into a correction in which prices would fall by double-digits in many overheated markets. The call was bold, considering at the time Zillow economists were predicting that U.S. home values would skyrocket another 17.8% between February 2022 and February 2023.
One U.S. state’s lawmakers make major Super Bowl holiday push

Super Bowl Sunday is in the distance. And that means the Monday after the ‘Big Game’ is creeping up even further. Many out there in the world would love it if the day after the biggest football game of the year was a holiday. As it turns out, one U.S. state is trying to push Read more... The post One U.S. state’s lawmakers make major Super Bowl holiday push appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TENNESSEE STATE
U.S. Reports Blowout Job Growth; Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1969

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%, pointing to a stubbornly tight labor market, and a potential headache for Federal Reserve officials as they fight inflation. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

