KHQ Right Now
President Biden remarks on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Billings for the first time
President Joe Biden has made his first public comment on the intelligence-gathering balloon that was seen over Billings. ABC News reports when asked if there were any plans to shoot down the balloon, Biden responded, "We're going to take care of it.”. UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 6:24 PM:. Another Chinese...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:58 p.m. EST
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska. LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport. After the plane lost the use of one of its engines about 70 miles west of Lincoln, the pilot turned around. Grant said the pilot landed the plane safely at the Lincoln Airport at 11:41 a.m. He said the passengers and crew were waiting for a replacement aircraft, which was expected to arrive later in the afternoon and take them on to Las Vegas.
Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
KHQ Right Now
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Aside from the government response,...
KHQ Right Now
First Lady of the United States remarks on intelligence-gathering balloon that was shot down
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden provided the following comments on the intelligence-gathering balloon while at a round table discussion on the health and well-being of veterans and military families:. "We're more aware of the military when we're in times of war, but now we're in times...
KHQ Right Now
Intelligence-gathering balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina at the direction of President Biden
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says the intelligence-gathering balloon was shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden. U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command brought down the balloon over the water off the coast of South Carolina, Austin reported Saturday afternoon. An analysis found that...
KHQ Right Now
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
KHQ Right Now
Report: Another Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
Homes In This Wisconsin City Among Slowest-Selling In The US
Find out where the market is NOT booming.
Powerball: Winning numbers for estimated $653M jackpot drawn
Check your tickets - the winning numbers have been drawn for the $653 million Powerball jackpot.
CNBC
Decades-low unemployment rate is welcome news for Biden ahead of State of the Union
Friday's jobs report showed the strongest payroll gains since July, a positive sign for the economy entering the new year. "The last time the unemployment rate was that low was May 1969," President Joe Biden said, speaking from the White House. The report is welcome news for Biden before his...
Americans’ confidence in police hits new low in wake of Tyre Nichols beating: poll
Americans’ confidence in the police has hit a new low in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tenn., according to an ABC News-Washington Post poll released on Friday. Just 41 percent of respondents in the poll said that they are confident that U.S. police treat white and Black people equally,…
KHQ Right Now
No plans to take down Chinese balloon spotted over Montana airspace
The Chinese balloon spotted over Montana will not be shot down due to risk of damage or injury to people below, according to the U.S. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday the balloon was used for meteorological purposes and strayed off course due to wind. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is...
KHQ Right Now
China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
We’re in a bifurcated housing market correction—just look at these 4 charts
Speaking to clients in spring 2022, researchers at John Burns Real Estate Consulting made their case for why the red-hot U.S. housing market would soon plunge into a correction in which prices would fall by double-digits in many overheated markets. The call was bold, considering at the time Zillow economists were predicting that U.S. home values would skyrocket another 17.8% between February 2022 and February 2023.
One U.S. state’s lawmakers make major Super Bowl holiday push
Super Bowl Sunday is in the distance. And that means the Monday after the ‘Big Game’ is creeping up even further. Many out there in the world would love it if the day after the biggest football game of the year was a holiday. As it turns out, one U.S. state is trying to push Read more... The post One U.S. state’s lawmakers make major Super Bowl holiday push appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
US News and World Report
U.S. Reports Blowout Job Growth; Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1969
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%, pointing to a stubbornly tight labor market, and a potential headache for Federal Reserve officials as they fight inflation. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday...
Housing market expected to rebound, here’s when
In a note to its clients earlier this week, Goldman Sachs shared that it is expecting the ongoing plunge in US home prices to cool by the middle of 2023, as long-term mortgage rates have cooled by almost a full percent.
