Austin, TX

CoinDesk

BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets

Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug

Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules

"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto's 2023

The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there's plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'

New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It's not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it's also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX

Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Calls for Crypto Ban in the US

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Vice Chairman and staunch bitcoin skeptic Charlie Munger has called for the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban cryptocurrencies. In an opinion piece in the Wall...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit

Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Decentralized Lending Protocol Centrifuge Accrues $6M Unpaid Debt

Some $5.8 million of loans in two lending pools are overdue on the decentralized lending protocolCentrifuge, according to data by blockchain credit analytics platform rwa.xyz. The distressed debt includes consumer loans and invoice and...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse

Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that "Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing." For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry's reputation.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations

For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto. IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Synapse Token Surges 44% as Cross-Chain Momentum Builds

Synapse (SYN), the native token of the cross-chain Synapse Protocol, is trading at a five-month high of $1.22 following a 44.74% move to the upside over the past 24 hours. The token has outperformed...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bittrex Laying Off More Than 80 People

Seattle-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex is reducing its staff by more than 80 people, the company confirmed Thursday, citing market conditions. In a leaked email on Twitter, Bittrex CEO Richie Lai told employees the team...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance

U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Options Automated Market Maker Lyra Deploys to Arbitrum Network

Lyra, an automated market maker for crypto traders to buy and selloptions, is now a multichain protocol after successfully launching its Newport upgrade earlier this week. Initially only running on Ethereum layer 2 chain...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Silvergate Stock Tanks on Report of DOJ Probe Tied to FTX, Alameda Dealings

Shares of Silvergate Capital (SI) fell sharply after the market close on Thursday following the publication of a Bloomberg article reporting the U.S. Department of Justice's fraud unit was looking into the crypto bank's dealings with the now-bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research.
AUSTIN, TX

