FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
CoinDesk
BNY Mellon Names Caroline Butler CEO of Digital Assets
Custodial banking giant BNY Mellon (BK) has promoted Caroline Butler to CEO of Digital Assets, the lenderannounced Thursday. Butler joined BNY Mellon in 2020 and most recently was CEO of Custody Services, where she...
CoinDesk
Crypto VC Firm Pantera Loses Co-CIO Joey Krug
Crypto-focused venture capital and investment giant Pantera Capital has reorganized its leadership with the departure of co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug and the formation of an executive management committee, according to a letter sent out to limited partners on Friday.
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Tensions Escalate; CZ Publishes 'Time Management' Rules
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories, including Binance inviting Zanmai Labs, the entity operating the Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to a blog post on Friday. Separately, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, aka 'CZ,' discusses his time management guidelines in a recent blog post. Plus, Russia's largest bank Sberbank will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May this year, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.
CoinDesk
Better Exchange Due Diligence Could Help Define Crypto’s 2023
The crypto industry lost a lot in 2022, but there's plenty of optimism it will rebound stronger and better in the years to come. One reason for that optimism is more risk-conscious investing...
CoinDesk
Why Crypto Is Not an 'Industry'
New concepts are complicated enough to talk about without having to struggle with vocabulary. It's not so much the need to occasionally use arcane terms; it's also that long-established words can be inadequate and better ones are not yet in circulation. One painful example is a word I need to use several times a day, knowing it is inaccurate.
CoinDesk
Binance Re-Enters South Korea by Buying Majority Stake in Crypto Exchange GOPAX
Binance has acquired a majority stakein South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX, re-entering the country's crypto market having withdrawn from it two years ago. The world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume closed its affiliate...
CoinDesk
Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Calls for Crypto Ban in the US
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Vice Chairman and staunch bitcoin skeptic Charlie Munger has called for the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban cryptocurrencies. In an opinion piece in the Wall...
CoinDesk
Orion Protocol Loses $3M of Crypto in Trading Pool Exploit
Crypto trading venue Orion Protocol was set to pause operations Thursday after an apparent attacker drained millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency,according to cybersecurity firm Peckshield. Orion was the victim of a reentrancy attack...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Lending Protocol Centrifuge Accrues $6M Unpaid Debt
Some $5.8 million of loans in two lending pools are overdue on the decentralized lending protocolCentrifuge, according to data by blockchain credit analytics platform rwa.xyz. The distressed debt includes consumer loans and invoice and...
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for First Time to Monetize Recent Rally
Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, sold 1,500 bitcoin in January - first time ever - to monetize the recent rally in the crypto market. The miner said in...
CoinDesk
UK Crypto Industry Celebrates Government’s Planned Exemptions for Crypto Ad Approvals
The U.K. crypto industry has welcomed a government decision to introduce a bespoke exemption for crypto companies looking to advertise to local customers. But the country's financial regulator is a bit more cautious.
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Dispute Rages as the Indian Crypto Exchange Is Told to Move Funds Out of Binance
Binance has invited Zanmai Labs, the entity operating Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to ablog post on Friday. The solution ostensibly...
CoinDesk
How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse
Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that "Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing." For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry's reputation.
CoinDesk
India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations
For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto. IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...
CoinDesk
Synapse Token Surges 44% as Cross-Chain Momentum Builds
Synapse (SYN), the native token of the cross-chain Synapse Protocol, is trading at a five-month high of $1.22 following a 44.74% move to the upside over the past 24 hours. The token has outperformed...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Laying Off More Than 80 People
Seattle-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex is reducing its staff by more than 80 people, the company confirmed Thursday, citing market conditions. In a leaked email on Twitter, Bittrex CEO Richie Lai told employees the team...
CoinDesk
UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance
U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
CoinDesk
Options Automated Market Maker Lyra Deploys to Arbitrum Network
Lyra, an automated market maker for crypto traders to buy and selloptions, is now a multichain protocol after successfully launching its Newport upgrade earlier this week. Initially only running on Ethereum layer 2 chain...
CoinDesk
MakerDAO Constitution Would Fund Sustainability Efforts With 20K MKR Tokens From Reserves, Emissions
An early draft of MakerDAO'sproposed governance constitution would have the DAI stablecoin issuer join the fight against climate change with 20,000 MKR tokens (around $14 million) to fund sustainability campaigns through 2040. Written by...
CoinDesk
Silvergate Stock Tanks on Report of DOJ Probe Tied to FTX, Alameda Dealings
Shares of Silvergate Capital (SI) fell sharply after the market close on Thursday following the publication of a Bloomberg article reporting the U.S. Department of Justice's fraud unit was looking into the crypto bank's dealings with the now-bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research.
