Silk TV series aiming to be like Spider-Man movies, says Sony
The first live-action Spider-Man TV series from Sony is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show-runner is Angela Kang, who comes from The Walking Dead. We don’t know too much about the series yet, but now have an update from the President of Sony’s Television Studios. Silk:...
Kang the Conqueror – who is the MCU’s new big movie villain?
Who is Kang the Conqueror? In the final episode of Loki on Disney Plus, we met Kang the Conqueror, though Miss Minutes refers to him as The One Who Remains. This enigmatic figure, played by Jonathan Majors, is being set up as the next big threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Justice League 2 release date speculation, cast, story, and more
What is the Justice League 2 release date? The Justice League has had an interesting journey to the big screen. The 2017 DCEU movie was a critical failure, with reviewers hating the condensed plot and the paint-by-numbers CGI villain. The DC movie wasn’t a success at the box office – scraping in $656 million worldwide – when it reportedly needed to earn $750 million just to break even. Ouch. So why did this happen?
Daisy Ridley reveals which Star Wars movie was her favourite to make
Heading a blockbuster science fiction movie trilogy is no easy feat, but Daisy Ridley did just that as Star Wars character Rey. Through the sequel trilogy, we saw Rey grow from a tough-as-nails scavenger to a formidable Jedi, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed which of the Star Wars movies was her favourite to film.
Best Batman actors ranked from worst to best
Who are the best Batman actors? The DC Comics hero has had a rich history across the big and small screen over the years. We all know how Batman came to be — a young Bruce Wayne saw his parents be killed and used his family’s vast fortune to become the city’s vigilante and avenge their deaths. And countless movies, TV series, videogames, and novels have tried to unpack the full extent of Batman’s psyche.
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Batgirl star feels “blessed” to have made DC movie
Down with the DCEU, long live the DCU. As James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to build their new superhero movie kingdom, it’s worth remembering the films that fell along the way, and Leslie Grace has been speaking about her experience making the now cancelled Batgirl movie. Grace was...
Knock at the Cabin’s Ben Aldridge – Dave Bautista is a “gentle bear”
M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie Knock at the Cabin is here. The tightly-wound horror movie (which will make you think again before booking an log cabin for a holiday) thunders along at a great speed, with thrills and chills aplenty while it raises potent moral questions along the way.
Stranger Things writers shoot down Netflix series spin-off rumours
If I only could, I’d make a deal with God, and I’d get Him to, you know, commission a Stranger Things spin-off starring Eleven. If something sounds too good to be true, that usually means it is, and unfortunately, that looks to be the case with the latest rumour surrounding our favourite sci-fi series.
Aquaman 2 release date, cast, story, trailer, and more
When is the Aquaman 2 release date? When Aquaman made its DCEU debut in 2018, it opened to wild unforeseen success, pushing the character to new heights of popularity following the lukewarm reception of Justice League. It’s safe to say nobody is making jokes about Aquaman talking to fish with Jason Momoa leading the charge as Arthur Curry. He’d end up throwing a shark at you.
Sword Art Online Progressive 3 release date speculation, plot and more
What is the Sword Art Online Progressive 3 release date? Sword Art Online is one of the most beloved anime series of all time. And now, with the release of the Sword Art Online Progressive movies, fans get a chance to experience an expanded retelling of the Aincrad arc – seeing Asuna and Kirito like never before.
Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has begun filming
Finally, it’s happening, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date is in sight because the film has started production. Jason Blum, producer on the horror movie, shared a quick glimpse at day one of filming. Blum’s tweet for the new movie doesn’t reveal anything, only that he...
Kate Winslet turned down one of the best Lord of the Rings characters
Kate Winslet was Peter Jackson’s first choice to play Lord of the Rings character Eowyn, however Winslet turned the role down. The Lord of the Rings movies are now two decades old, but their influence and popularity remains as strong as ever. Based on the seminal novels by JRR...
David Harbour’s closet has a Hellboy photo and you won’t guess why
Deep inside his closet David Harbour keeps a photo of himself as Hellboy and it’s for a pretty hilarious reason. David Harbour was shot to international attention back in 2016 thanks to his role in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In the TV series, he plays Jim Hopper who...
Seth Rogen doesn’t like Marvel movies because they’re “for kids”
The MCU can’t please everyone, even if they’re a fan of the franchise’s source material. Seth Rogen, noted comics reader and adapter, has spoken out on why he doesn’t enjoy Marvel movies and TV series, stating they’re not even aimed at him. “I think that...
M Night Shyamalan and Grint are “at peace” with Knock at the Cabin
Knock at the Cabin is the latest psychological thriller movie from M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s carving itself out a top spot among his already-illustrious filmography. Starring Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff, the new movie is an emotional and gripping pre-apocalyptic horror, as we explore in our Knock at the Cabin review.
Kurt Russell helped create his Fast and Furious character
Kurt Russell helped to develop his character Mr. Nobody for the Fast and Furious movies. Everyone knows and loves Kurt Russell, whether it’s for a specific movie or for his entire body of work. He’s appeard – and shone – in superhero movie Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Quentin...
The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.
Who does Ruby Stokes play in Lockwood and Co?
Who does Ruby Stokes play in Lockwood and Co? If you’re a fan of all things spooky, then you need to check out the new Netflix show Lockwood and Co, which is set in a world where the dead walk the streets and teen ghost hunters are charged with protecting the public from ghastly ghouls.
Matt Damon really doesn’t like this Bourne movie
We’ve all made some mistakes in life. We’ve all got our regrets. For most people, it’s a drunken mishap or a calamitous first date. For Matt Damon, it’s one of his Bourne action movies.In an interview with GQ, Damon didn’t mince words on his feelings about the Bourne Ultimatum, and what it means to him now.
