Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Lovebugs, love birds at the Science Museum of Western Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re not a fan of chocolates or flowers for Valentine’s Day, you might want to check out “Hisses and Kisses” at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke. It’s a unique fundraiser that lets you name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach...
WSLS
The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center for its 13th year. The show is packed with exhibits, ideas and inspiration for your next home project. The show features everything from the front door to the backyard, including the latest trends in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke band The Kings set to play at Salem Policeman’s Ball
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke band The Kings will play at the 2023 Salem Policeman’s Ball February 11 at the Salem Civic Center. Lead singer Chris Keaton and drummer Mike Feamster stopped by 7@four to chat about the event. The band has been around 50 years and will be...
wfxrtv.com
What is the history of Roanoke’s Mills Mountain Star?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It sits 88 feet tall on Mill Mountain and looks over the Roanoke Valley. Each of its five points brightens the Roanoke sky every night. The Roanoke Star, also known as the ‘Mill Mountain Star’ has become a local area staple. History. The...
WSLS
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
WSLS
Adam Ward Classic begins in Salem
Salem, Va. – The Salem girls rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Glenvar in the varsity girls matchup to open the Adam Ward Classic. The final was 49-35. Proceeds from the two-day basketball extravaganza help contribute to the Adam Ward Scholarship find. The money generated helps create scholarship opportunities for high school students who were identified as “Adam-like” during high school.
WDBJ7.com
Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
WSLS
Bedford community reacts one week after downtown fire
BEDFORD, Va. – It’s been one week since a fire swept through a few downtown Bedford businesses. The blaze destroyed one small business — Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café. Sam Boone owns and operates The Well, a natural supplement store, just across the street...
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
WSLS
Meet Oopie, 10 News’ Pet of the Week!
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA introduced 10 News to Oopie, a big, sweet, 2-year-old who is available for adoption. Julie Rickmond, their Marketing and Communications Director said that Oopie is goofy, lovable, and would fit in great with an active family. If you’re interested in adopting Oopie...
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Caribbica Soul
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Are you looking to get away, maybe to the Caribbean? No need to hop on a plane, take a trip downtown Roanoke that’s where you’ll Caribbica Soul.
WDBJ7.com
Three teens in hospital following shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent three teens to the hospital. On February 3, at around 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police reports they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading...
WSLS
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
WSLS
NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Super Bowl is almost here, and you might be searching for the perfect chicken wing for your party. WDBJ7′s Logan Sherrill found them at Tammy’s Grill in Martinsville for this week’s Hometown Eats. “Let’s make your taste buds happy today. You having...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City man reported missing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City man has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke City Police Department. 75-year-old Michael Collins was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Williamson Road NW on January 28th at 6:00 p.m. Police say Collins is 5′9″ tall and weighs...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian hit in Chatham
A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
