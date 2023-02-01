Read full article on original website
rodboi Jones
3d ago
I dont think this is a good idea.The transit station will be much worse underground. Its already a hassle to get from the current bus station up to the light rail as is.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews13.com
Monroe Road corridor seeing new businesses move into older spaces
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A growing number of businesses along the Monroe Road corridor are moving into old buildings and giving them new life, according to the Monroe Road Advocates (MoRA) group. The group, which formed to advocate for and connect people along the corridor, says several businesses in the...
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
Gastonia investing in infrastructure with its eyes set on growth
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is preparing to prop up local infrastructure with $75 million after passing a transportation bond referendum in November. The beginning phases to fix the city's roads will use about $10 million. Repair work will start on 30 miles of roadway to...
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte to vote on proposed I-77 toll-lane expansion study
The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) will be voting Feb. 15 on a proposed study which will utilize managed lanes on Interstate 77. The study conceptualizes several methods to improve highway transportation on I-77 running from Charlotte into South Carolina, one of which includes additional tolls. CRTPO’s upcoming vote...
wccbcharlotte.com
Plans Moving Forward For Silver Line Project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans are moving forward for Charlotte’s new transit system. The massive Silver Line project was voted on earlier this week. The decision was a unanimous vote to go with the the original plan to run the Silver Line around the city. “The plan for the...
WBTV
Silver Line hopes to spur development along proposed route in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bar is high and there’s hope for a big boost in development. If you’re new to Charlotte, the Silver Line is a proposed route for a light rail across areas north and west of Uptown. The Silver line would run for nearly 30...
WBTV
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The four businesses that were planned to launch by BayHaven Restaurant Group in Camp North End will no longer open, QC Life learned Friday. What they describe as a multi-concept deal was signed in Nov. 2021. Four eateries – Bird Is The Word, The Abyss, Passage,...
WCNC
City transportation chair 'skeptical' transit plan will get approved this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The republican chairman of Charlotte City Council's Transportation, Planning and Development Committee is laying out his vision for how the city moves forward with its transportation plan, despite reluctance from state lawmakers. "I think we have work to do to modify the plan in order to...
Charlotte's center city settles into a new normal: Hybrid work, hipper offices, trying to be 'commute-worthy'
Next month marks three years since the start of the pandemic in Charlotte, and a new report shows how uptown developers, employers and workers are settling into the not-so-new-anymore normal. The number of daily trips to uptown and South End by workers is back up to about 70% of where...
WBTV
Personal shopping is back at Southpark Mall
One person shot near gas station on Brookshire Blvd. near N. Linwood Ave. Product Test Success: Elissia and Caroline build a tabletop fire pit. Making sweet Valentine's Day cocktails with Two Shots on the Rocks. Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina. WBTV News at 5:00 interviewed...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
WBTV
Woman struggles with Frontier Airlines customer service after flight inadvertently canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ever had trouble with customer service? Not been able to get a human on the phone? You’re not alone. Brittany Brown said she ran into trouble with customer service with Frontier Airlines after her flight was accidentally canceled. To make matters worse, she wasn’t the...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
WBTV
Paid parking begins at Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to YMCA officials, free parking for members and guests will be available for up to three hours at the North Davidson Street location. Spots 1 through...
WBTV
Rowan EDC president address Salisbury City Council at annual retreat
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Economic Development Council President Rod Crider presented at the City of Salisbury’s annual retreat on January 26 and spoke on how the goals originally set in the Forward Rowan campaign have already been exceeded since it launched in 2020. Notable project wins in...
WBTV
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport taking off when it comes to fueling local economy
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport continues to be one of the top performing airports in North Carolina, according to a new study. The City of Concord is now the 10th largest and 6th fastest growing city in North Carolina, and continues to attract record economic development from a diverse mix of industries, including household names like Red Bull, Eli Lilly, Kroger, and NASCAR. Helping to fuel the city’s success is Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, one of North Carolina’s top performing commercial and corporate general aviation airports.
WBTV
LOOK UP! What appears to be the Chinese spy balloon is floating over the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you haven’t heard yet, what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon has been hovering over the United States since the early part of this week. It was expected to float into the Carolinas on Saturday, and sure enough, what appeared to be the balloon could be spotted above Charlotte shortly after 10 a.m.
WBTV
Reducing healthcare costs for families
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Comments / 5