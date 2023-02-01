ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 5

rodboi Jones
3d ago

I dont think this is a good idea.The transit station will be much worse underground. Its already a hassle to get from the current bus station up to the light rail as is.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Monroe Road corridor seeing new businesses move into older spaces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A growing number of businesses along the Monroe Road corridor are moving into old buildings and giving them new life, according to the Monroe Road Advocates (MoRA) group. The group, which formed to advocate for and connect people along the corridor, says several businesses in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces Temporary Bus Detour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily adjust route 16 for a detour due to crane work. Where: S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way. When: Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. until Feb. 13 at 6 a.m. Bus stops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte to vote on proposed I-77 toll-lane expansion study

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) will be voting Feb. 15 on a proposed study which will utilize managed lanes on Interstate 77. The study conceptualizes several methods to improve highway transportation on I-77 running from Charlotte into South Carolina, one of which includes additional tolls. CRTPO’s upcoming vote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Plans Moving Forward For Silver Line Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans are moving forward for Charlotte’s new transit system. The massive Silver Line project was voted on earlier this week. The decision was a unanimous vote to go with the the original plan to run the Silver Line around the city. “The plan for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Personal shopping is back at Southpark Mall

One person shot near gas station on Brookshire Blvd. near N. Linwood Ave. Product Test Success: Elissia and Caroline build a tabletop fire pit. Making sweet Valentine's Day cocktails with Two Shots on the Rocks. Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina. WBTV News at 5:00 interviewed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Rowan EDC president address Salisbury City Council at annual retreat

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Economic Development Council President Rod Crider presented at the City of Salisbury’s annual retreat on January 26 and spoke on how the goals originally set in the Forward Rowan campaign have already been exceeded since it launched in 2020. Notable project wins in...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Concord-Padgett Regional Airport taking off when it comes to fueling local economy

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport continues to be one of the top performing airports in North Carolina, according to a new study. The City of Concord is now the 10th largest and 6th fastest growing city in North Carolina, and continues to attract record economic development from a diverse mix of industries, including household names like Red Bull, Eli Lilly, Kroger, and NASCAR. Helping to fuel the city’s success is Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, one of North Carolina’s top performing commercial and corporate general aviation airports.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Reducing healthcare costs for families

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy