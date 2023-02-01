ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba Trade to Nets?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xr94X_0kYWTf9r00

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MO BAMBA TO NETS POTENTIAL DEAL

" Bamba , 24, could help many teams add depth in the frontcourt going into the playoff stretch. And the Magic has struggled to find playing time for him given Jonathan Isaac's return and Moe Wagner's resurgence.

"That's why Bleacher Report has curated a trade idea that would send Bamba, along with Terrence Ross, to the Brooklyn Nets for Joe Harris."

2. MAGIC CAN BEAT ANYBODY

"We can play with anybody, we can beat anybody," Paolo Banchero said . "We're a very good team, we just have to learn how to put this effort out every single night."

3. RISING STARS PARTICIPANTS

Rookies : Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Sophomores : Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Bones Hyland (Denver Nuggets), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

G League : Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)

4. WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgQdZ_0kYWTf9r00

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tonight on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

