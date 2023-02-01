ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
5 Reasons Honda Cars Make for a Good New or Used Choice

The Honda lineup of new and used cars are sensible, affordable, and reliable. The models are definitely suitable competitors for Toyota and Hyundai models. The post 5 Reasons Honda Cars Make for a Good New or Used Choice appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon

The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production

The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Gold Wings Return for 2023

Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
