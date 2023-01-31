Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
KEYC
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!
Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
mprnews.org
Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.
As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
Local emergency responders are on standby with ongoing ice storm in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS — Slipping and sliding on the street is a way of life during Minnesota winters, but even us northerners rarely see ice as bad as what Texas is dealing with this week. "This is a severe ice storm, and we would be experiencing similar problems,” Hennepin County Emergency...
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to a dog derby, see a flower show, or embrace the season at the Bloomington Winter Fete. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby:. Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior. February 3 and 4. Free admission. The Lake...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
q-mediagroup.com
Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota
The Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota competition is now open. The Best Places to Work survey is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development will survey companies in 11 counties in SE Minnesota, including Goodhue, Wabasha, Olmsted, and Winona, to identify the...
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can.
The failure of Minnesota’s state agencies to protect Minnesota’s drinking water is documented once again in “Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price” by Madi McVan of Investigate Midwest, published by the Reformer on Jan. 17. The story raises questions that deserve answers: Why do well owners, whose groundwater has […] The post State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
fox9.com
Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable
An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
accesspress.org
Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere
I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
YAHOO!
Hit-and-run crash and other reports
Feb. 1—A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday while the person's vehicle was parked at Albert Lea High School. Police arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
