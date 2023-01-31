ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
MANKATO, MN
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Power 96

Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!

Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.

As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krocnews.com

Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to a dog derby, see a flower show, or embrace the season at the Bloomington Winter Fete. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby:. Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior. February 3 and 4. Free admission. The Lake...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
q-mediagroup.com

Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota

The Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota competition is now open. The Best Places to Work survey is a national program that recognizes the best employers in local communities. Workforce Development will survey companies in 11 counties in SE Minnesota, including Goodhue, Wabasha, Olmsted, and Winona, to identify the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can.

The failure of Minnesota’s state agencies to protect Minnesota’s drinking water is documented once again in “Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price” by Madi McVan of Investigate Midwest, published by the Reformer on Jan. 17. The story raises questions that deserve answers: Why do well owners, whose groundwater has […] The post State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable

An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
FARIBAULT, MN
accesspress.org

Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere

I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YAHOO!

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Feb. 1—A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday while the person's vehicle was parked at Albert Lea High School. Police arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy