Senior Bowl Notebook: Eyeing Commanders Trench Needs on Day 1

NFL Draft preparation is in full swing even though a game is still left to be played, and Day 1 did not disappoint, at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

MOBILE, Ala. -- Going into Day 1 of the Reese's Senior Bowl, the plan for what to watch was simple when looking at the Washington Commanders ' biggest needs entering the offseason.

With upgrades needed on the offensive line, and some defensive line player futures up in the air, the trenches were the logical place to start. So we did.

And here are three observations from the first day of Senior Bowl practice.

FAVORITE SOLIDIFIED

North Dakota State University offensive tackle Cody Mauch was one of the players we identified as a target to watch heading into the Senior Bowl.

On Day 1, he did not disappoint.

Mauch looked strong when meeting opposing defenders, and even when he lost his technique to another talented player, he recovered well and never gave up what would be considered a 'practice sack'.

This week is a prime opportunity for guys like Mauch, and he's not wasting it.

SETTING THE EDGE

Most of our pre-event research was spent on offensive linemen which opened the door for front-seven defenders to jump off the field.

And Clemson EDGE KJ Henry did just that on Day 1.

On the first practice rep in one-on-ones, Henry ran right by BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland who is projected by some as a second-round prospect.

Henry did it against Freeland, and also got wins or solid rushes against other Senior Bowl offensive linemen, establishing himself as an early winner this week.

BIG NAME, BIG PLAY

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Dawand Jones is one of the highest projected prospects in the Senior Bowl this year.

On Day 1, it became clear why.

Time after time, defenders tried to get around, through, or just move the six-foot-eight right tackle without much success.

Jones stands out on the field, and while nobody is necessarily knocking the defenders not winning against him in drills, the Ohio State prospect is giving a lot of people reason to support his Day 1 draft projection.

