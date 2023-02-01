Read full article on original website
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Son of George Soros has made repeated trips to Biden White House, scored invite to state dinner
The son of left-wing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros has made repeated visits to President Joe Biden's White House as he boosts Democrats with campaign donations and has promoted his frequent meetings with Democratic politicians, records show.
Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Group backing Ron DeSantis to spend $3.3M to make him the Republican nominee over Donald Trump in 2024: report
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not announced a bid for the White House in 2024, but a political action committee is reportedly looking to shell out major money to make it happen.
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic House and Senate leadership remained silent on Rep. Adam Schiff's call for an intelligence assessment into the classified documents mishandled by President Biden.
Opinion | The Real Reason Santos Won’t Resign
Like many other millennials, Santos sees attention as the most valuable currency. And now the scandal-plagued congressman is getting plenty of it.
House Democrats pressure Kevin McCarthy to keep his promise on stock trade ban after they were burned by Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi wrote a bill to ban stock trading without their input. Now, they're calling on Kevin McCarthy to put his money where his mouth is.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders to deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union address
Newly-elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address next Tuesday.
Biden claims inflation 'was already there when I got here,' says he takes no blame
President Biden said Friday that he does not take responsibility for the ongoing inflation crisis, claiming the issue existed before he came into office.
Chinese donors funneled millions into university running Penn Biden Center during Biden presidency: report
The University of Pennsylvania has received millions from Chinese donors amid the Biden presidency and classified documents scandal, a new investigation found.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Buttigieg, two years into Biden’s Cabinet, ‘not planning on going anywhere’
"I don't have any plans to do any job besides the one I've got."
Republicans Rip Biden Court Pick For Bungling Questions On Constitution
It wasn’t a great moment for Charnelle Bjelkengren. It's also nothing compared to all the unqualified judges Republicans confirmed under Trump.
House Democrat Slams Jim Jordan's Tyre Nichols Remark: It's 'Not A Phase' For Him
Maxwell Frost’s comment isn’t the only time that the newly elected congressman, the first from Gen Z, has criticized Republicans.
POLITICO
Joe Biden’s new squad
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Days before the...
Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market
As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Biden on Chinese balloon: 'We’re going to take care of it'
China has denied that it was using the balloon to spy on the U.S.
