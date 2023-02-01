ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
ILLINOIS STATE
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
POLITICO

Joe Biden’s new squad

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Days before the...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
CALIFORNIA STATE

