ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Derrick Henry won't be a fan of Titans switching to turf field

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lyelo_0kYWSAjz00

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced they will be switching the playing surface at Nissan Stadium, moving from grass to artificial turf.

Playing surfaces in the NFL have become a hot topic of conversation in recent years, with players, led by the NFLPA, looking for teams to switch to grass instead of using turf to help avoid injuries.

However, the league itself has reportedly done a study on the difference between injuries occurring on grass as compared to turf, with the findings showing there was no difference.

Based on a past interview on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Titans running back Derrick Henry is unlikely to be happy with this switch (H/T @NoContextTitans for the clip).

“I got hurt on turf fields, so you know how I feel about it,” Henry said. “There’s been so many injuries that’s happened on turf fields, it’s just proven it’s not really good for the league and for our bodies.”

Speaking just for the Titans, they have been the most injured team in the NFL the past two seasons playing on a grass surface, so take that for what it’s worth.

That said, I wouldn’t pretend to be an expert in this field. Players know their bodies best, and if they say grass is the best option to play on, I have no reason not to believe them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday

Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Released

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new quarterback in the coming months. However, they still have to figure out what to do with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. After benching him for the final two games of the regular season, it was clear the team wants to move on. His no-trade clause ...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts Colts make several offseason changes at QB

While the talk of the Circle City remains with the head coach search for the Indianapolis Colts, the next topic of conversation includes the quarterback position. Without knowing who the next head coach will be, it’s incredibly difficult to suggest which way the Colts will lean at the quarterback position. Given the wide variety of head coach candidates, there are certain quarterback combinations that will work better than others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Report: CBS Tried 'Intervention' With Tony Romo Prior to Season

It wasn't long ago that Tony Romo was the toast of the broadcasting world, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback immediately receiving praise from viewers after replacing Phil Simms on CBS' top NFL broadcasting team. Lately, however, Romo seems to have fallen out of favor. And that hasn't been ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Glenn head coaching candidacy update

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains firmly in the mix for the two remaining head coach openings in the NFL. Glenn has interviewed twice with both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. A report from Zak Keefer of The Athletic indicates that Glenn “interviewed really well this week” with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy